Cyril Hanouna unfaithful: the day he was caught hand in the bag

Devoting a component to infidelity in Touche pas à my post on C8, Friday, October 8, Cyril Hanouna’s team evoked the day when the King of the Paf was unmasked by his girlfriend at the time.

The chroniclers of Do not touch My TV are they unfaithful? Cyril Hanouna revealed the darkest records of his team in the show broadcast Friday, October 8 on C8. After having discussed at length the infidelities of Benjamin Castaldi at the time of his marriage to Flavie Flament, we learn that the king of the Paf was also caught hand in the bag by a former companion. Cyril Hanouna explains renaming his contacts in his directory. “I was with another girl a long time ago. No, seriously! I’m with a boyfriend. I call her first and say ‘You know I have a date with another girl, Nathalie. But be careful because don’t call me there because I’ll be with my girl, in Bluetooth. ‘ He tells me ‘Okay!’ But it didn’t fail. ”

His friend will then make the biggest mistake. “I’m in the car with my girl, I see the guy’s number on the display. I answer and you can hear echoing all over the car ‘So, did you catch the girl ?!’“, recount Cyril Hanouna, dad of two children with his ex-wife Emilie Hanouna. “But what the hell are you talking about, it’s Cyril! Don’t call me back anyway.”

Cyril Hanouna, best alibi?

An exchange that prompted the rest of the columnists to tell their darkest or funniest stories. And it turns out that there are many to use Cyril Hanouna as an alibi. “All my friends who want to have leases with girls put Cyril Hanouna!”, had fun the presenter. “There is one thing that does not lie. If you are at a restaurant and your girl or your guy turns their phone upside down, it’s true!”, he continues, amused. “Your girl has phone and you say ‘Come on, it’s good, that’s enough!’ But your girl won’t let go. ” Something to make the public smile.

