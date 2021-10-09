Cyril Lignac nailed to a hospital bed for 2 months, this terrible accident that changed his life

Cyril Lignac: This Thursday, October 7 is a great day for all lovers of Best Pastry Chef. Indeed, the famous M6 show is back on the screens with a few changes this year. Set off on new adventures, Julia Vignali effectively gives way to Marie Portolano at the presentation of the program. However, the public will of course always be able to count on the presence of Mercotte and Cyril Lignac, a chef who became a real star, but who nevertheless went through difficult times.

Cyril Lignac: victim of a serious accident, he remains bedridden for long weeks

A life at 100 per hour

This October 7, 2021, the Best Pastry Chef returns to M6 to the delight of fans of the show. A golden opportunity for all Cyril Lignac fans to find the king of crunchiness and crunchiness. A man crazy about his profession who has succeeded over the years in establishing himself as one of the greatest representatives of French gastronomy. Owner and chef of various establishments, he also succeeded in becoming an important personality in the world of television.

After officiating in the first four seasons of Top chef, Cyril Lignac effectively takes the reins of Best Pastry Chef of which he became presenter and juror in 2012. Since that time, it will have welcomed a multitude of candidates to judge their services in sweet matters. In the end, he has led a life at 100 miles an hour for a long time. However, he does not seem to regret this permanent effervescence even if a recent event has nevertheless made him review his priorities. After having suffered a serious accident, Cyril Lignac had to learn to let go of the ballast. If obviously this period was very difficult to go through, it nevertheless taught him a lot of things about himself. Objeko invites you to find out to what extent.

A terrible shock

For Cyril Lignac, life is only conceivable! From his beginnings as an apprentice to his success on television, he rushes through existence with boundless determination. However, an accident in November 2016 will force him to change course. On this day, the famous chef is in the streets of Paris on a scooter. After finishing his service in his restaurant, The bar meadows in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, he actually takes his two-wheeler back to his home. But unfortunately, the unthinkable happens.





While he was driving very quietly on the track, a motorist hit Cyril Lignac head-on, giving him priority. As soon as help arrived, the star of the kitchen and the small screen was quickly taken care of, however, the doctors immediately noticed that his leg was broken. Without further ado, the doctors therefore decided to operate before considering a very long revalidation. For several weeks, Cyril Lignac will be effectively immobilized without the possibility of resuming normal activity. Despite an investigation by the police, the chef’s concern does not lie at the level of responsibility for the accident. He only thinks of one thing to find his kitchen.

Learn to delegate

From the first days, Cyril Lignac understands that he will not be able to lead his teams as he had done for many years. Indeed, the chef has always wanted to be present in an important way in all his establishments to coach his collaborators. But from that moment on, he decided to change his mind. “My thinking has changed a bit since my accident which put me in bed for two months. I have always trusted my teams by correcting them sometimes and encouraging them often. Before, I tended to want to control everything. But the accident allowed me to take a step back. My relationship with my employees has become stronger, they have even more responsibilities ”, a confession made today to the list of Figaroscope in 2017.

Because of or thanks to this mishap, Cyril Lignac has learned to see life and his professional activities in another way. However, the accident did not detract from his motivation to continue to satisfy his clients and pass on his knowledge. On television, they apply the same recipe, demanding from its candidates, who are nonetheless amateurs, the same taste for a job well done. Perhaps the reason why this concept has now been working for over a decade with audiences still on top. Indeed, it is a safe bet that this new season of Best Pastry Chef experience the same success as in previous years. A return which in any case already promises great achievements and moments of suspense.



