Czech prime minister loses parliamentary elections

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis after voting for the parliamentary elections in Lovosice (Czech Republic) on October 8, 2021. DARKO BANDIC / AP

He had tried everything for everything in the face of scandals by campaigning against ” Brussels ” with the help of his “Friend”, Hungarian Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. But it didn’t work for him. Blamed in the “Pandora Papers” and for his multiple conflicts of interest, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, 67, lost the legislative elections held on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 October in this central European country.

According to almost final results, the populist and “anti-system” formation ANO (for “Action of discontented citizens”), which is also the fifth fortune of the country, came second by a few thousand votes with 27.35% of the votes. voice and should be unable to form a coalition in the face of the opposition’s success. The two coalitions of five so-called “democratic” parties, after campaigning for the rule of law and to reconcile the country with the European Union (EU), in fact won a majority of at least 108 seats on the 200 of the Chamber of Deputies.





Read the survey: “Pandora Papers”: from King Abdullah II to Tony Blair, dozens of political leaders splashed with scandal

Unless there is a questionable post-electoral arrangement, the leader of the right-wing coalition “Ensemble”, Petr Fiala, came just ahead with 27.5% votes, should therefore become prime minister by allying with the center-left coalition formed by the Czech Pirate Party and the Mayors and Independents party, which came third with 15.45% of the vote. The two coalitions have always said that their main goal was to eject Mr. Babis from power, after four years marked in particular by the procedures launched by the European Commission against the “conflicts of interest” of the billionaire because his companies touch millions. euros from European funds.

The opposite of the “Babis style”

Returned to politics in 2011, Prime Minister since 2017, Mr. Babis also suffers from the collapse of his previous coalition allies. For the first time since 1989, neither the Social Democrats nor the Communists cross the 5% barrier which allows a seat in Parliament. In decline compared to 2017, the far-right anti-EU party “Freedom and Direct Democracy” obtained 9.66% of the vote. This is far too little to support Mr Babis, especially since he demands a referendum on “Czexit”, the exit of the Czech Republic from the EU.

In theory, the ball is now in the hand of Eurosceptic and pro-Russian President Milos Zeman, in faltering health. The latter openly supported Mr. Babis during the campaign. He could therefore still try to give a mandate to the billionaire to try to form a government, on the pretext that his party won the ballot while Mr. Fiala is at the head of a coalition. But unless he manages to overturn some opposition MPs, Mr. Babis should quickly find that he is unable to form a government.

You have 35.28% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.