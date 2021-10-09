Dance with the stars 2021: the tender message of Jean-Baptiste Maunier to Inès Vandamme after their elimination

Friday, October 8, 2021, Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme were eliminated at the end of the fourth Dancing with the Stars bonus. Proud of his career, the actor revealed in Les Choristes thanked his dancer.

Despite his progress, Jean-Baptiste Maunier failed to qualify for the rest of the adventure … At the end of the fourth bonus of Dance with the stars, the 30-year-old actor and Inès Vandamme were eliminated, to their great regret. Proud of his career, Jean-Baptiste Maunier sent a tender message to his dancer. He thus wrote: “Yesterday evening, my adventure on Dancing with the stars ended. I shared wonderful emotional moments alongside other couples, I took great pleasure in discovering dance. Inès THANK YOU for everything, in addition to being a talented dancer, I discovered a true friend, and I am proud of what we have accomplished! You transmitted to me your passion, your determination and thanks to your benevolence, I was able to gain confidence in myself, and above all to HAVE FUN on the floor.“

Wishing to see things on the bright side, Jean-Baptiste Maunier shared: “I wish the best to other couples, make us dream every Friday! (…) Thank you to the jurors Chris Marques, François Alu, Denitsa Ikonomova and Jean-Paul Gaultier for your advice, your criticisms which made me want to surpass myself and progress! And of course, thank you all for the support and the many messages i receive, i am deeply touched! See you soon…“For her part, Inès Vandamme also spoke on Instagram.”The Dance with the Stars adventure ends here for Jean-Baptiste and me. Of course we would have liked to continue performing for you and in front of you every Friday evening … But that’s nothing, we have already had the chance to live the crazy experience of dancing on the mythical dance floor with the stars during three performances. We worked a lot, laughed a lot, shared a lot. Jean-Baptiste, thank you for EVERYTHING we experienced together during this season 11 of Dance with the stars“, she shared.

Jean-Baptiste Maunier received many messages of support

If the public was disappointed that the duo was eliminated, so were many celebrities.Bilal Hassani shared a story on Instagram: “Two suns that will terribly miss the rest of this adventure!“Shy’m commented on his side:”Well done my JB!“Finally, Karine Ferri wrote:”We will miss you !“

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge