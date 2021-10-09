Dance with the stars: Jean-Baptiste Maunier eliminated, Gérémy Crédeville poetic, Aurélie Pons was very hot

Dance with the stars, episode 4! It’s already been a month since Camille Combal receives the candidates and their dance partners on the TF1 set. Three of them were eliminated, namely Lââm, Lola Dubini and Moussa Niang. And the noose only tightens since duels took place this week. They were created from the ranking of the previous premium, the first duo in the ranking faced the second and so on … The one who received the highest marks from the judges – Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova, Francois Alu and Jean-Paul Gaultier – qualified for next week, and the other was going head-to-head.

FIRST DUEL

TAYC AND FAUVE HAUTOT

Last week, the jury criticized the duo for not having sufficiently diversified their dance style. A remark that Fauve Hautot integrated well, which decided to make the big difference by proposing to Tayc to dance on an American Smooth, that is to say a dance radically opposed to the urban register of the singer. Refinement and elegance were the key words. On Leave the door open by Bruno Mars, the pair delivered a bluffing performance. François Alu congratulated them, in particular for having respected the rules of the dance. Denitsa Ikonomova shared her point of view, however, noting some inaccuracies. Chris Marques admitted that Tayc him “had pleased” with a “very, very, very beautiful dance“.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 8

Denitsa Ikonomova: 7

François Alu: 8

Chris Marques: 7

Total: 30

LUCIE LUCAS AND ANTHONY COLETTE

Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette launched themselves on the floor with a Samba on the title Fever by Angele and Dua Lipa. This is the hardest Latin dance that the actress has had a hard time learning. During rehearsals, she also confessed to having cracked and cried for fear of failure. But, thanks to the good advice of his dancer, his performance was very well accomplished and sensual. Denitsa Ikonomova nevertheless deplored a lack of rhythm and Chris Marques an absence of fluidity compared to the other weeks. He advised her to work the legs. Jean-Paul Gaultier liked it a lot and underlined the torrid relationship between the two dancers. François Alu would have liked more movements in the pelvis.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 7

Denitsa Ikonomova: 6

François Alu: 7

Chris Marques: 6

Total: 26

Tayc and Fauve Hautot win the duel and are qualified for the rest of the adventure. Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette are sent face to face.

SECOND DUEL

VAIMALAMA CHAVES AND CHRISTIAN MILLETTE

The start of the competition was not the easiest for the former Miss who is struggling to move up the rankings. After already two face to face and two risks of elimination, Vaimalama has therefore gone to great lengths to offer a great show and wake up the show girl who sleeps in her. To do this, she released the sexy touch on a Quick-Step. Jean-Paul Gaultier was delighted to see Vaimalama let go. Denitsa recognized a good progression with a mastery of the technique. She nevertheless noted a lack of “fishing”. Chris Marques felt that the pair simply had “assured“with elegance. The energy remains a little limited in his eyes. Finally, François Alu would have liked to see more madness in the beauty queen who is still holding back a lot.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 6

Denitsa Ikonomova: 7

François Alu: 7

Chris Marques: 6

Total: 26

JEAN-BAPTISTE MAUNIER AND INES VANDAMME

Jean-Baptiste Maunier had to take up a major challenge this week on a Cha-cha. He had to get out of his comfort zone by playing a man sure of himself and seductive towards his partner. A role not so obvious for the actor usually rather on the reserve and in cruel lack of confidence in him. Their efforts paid off because once on stage, Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme surpassed themselves. François Alu was happy to see that the actor applied the previous advice of the jury. Denitsa Ikonomova was proud of himself, especially for not wearing heels. However, she would have liked a little more flexibility in her hips. Chris Marques recognized in her a lot of energy and dynamism, even a little sensuality.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 7

Denitsa Ikonomova: 6

François Alu: 6

Chris Marques: 6

Total: 25

Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette win the duel and are qualified for the rest of the adventure. Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme are sent face to face.

THIRD DUEL

AURÉLIE PONS AND ADRIEN CABY

Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby for their part made the show on a Jive. A lively, rhythmic and very technical dance that gave Aurélie Pons a hard time during rehearsals. On the floor, the pretty blonde however proved that she had to groove and was not lacking in dynamism, despite a small slip that almost knocked it down. Unfortunately, his performance did not convince the jury. Chris Marques has a real problem and still notices too many mistakes. He thinks in particular that Aurélie Pons has trouble learning choreography and that she cannot remember all the steps. François Alu is obliged to share this opinion and Denitsa Ikonomova admitted to having taken less pleasure in watching her performance than in previous weeks.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 6

Denitsa Ikonomova: 5

François Alu: 5

Chris Marques: 5

Total: 21

MICHOU AND ELSA BOIS





For this new issue of DALS, the duo tried their luck on a Quick-Step, a dance that Michou knows surprisingly well … thanks to the Fortnite video game. A reference, however, far removed from that of Elsa. Still, the YouTuber was very cheerful at the idea of ​​learning these new steps and he had a lot of fun on stage. Denitsa Ikonomova is very proud of her progress, Jean-Paul Gaultier felt the happiness that the duo took by performing this dance. As for François Alu, he lived this performance in half-tone, regretting that Michou does not yet sufficiently embody the roles entrusted to him. Chris Marques found on the contrary that everything was “awesomeHe even had the impression of having a real dancer in front of him.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 7

Denitsa Ikonomova: 6

François Alu: 6

Chris Marques: 7

Total: 26

Michou and Elsa Bois win the duel and are qualified for the rest of the adventure. Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby are sent face to face.

FOURTH DUEL

DITA VON TEESE AND CHRISTOPHE LICATA

Christophe Licata introduced Dita Von Teese to Rumba. The American trained like a warrior for this new bonus under the very strict commands of her coach. As usual, it was unanimous among the jurors by showing sensuality and voluptuousness on the title Madame Dream by Alain Bashung. It was, however, a particular performance based on slowness and slow motion, things that are usually difficult to master. Chris Marques was “completely on board from start to finish“, just like Jean-Paul Gaultier who found himself”in a dreamDenitsa Ikonomova could only second the opinion of her colleagues and praised the poetry of Dita Von Teese in each of her movements.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 9

Denitsa Ikonomova: 9

François Alu: 8

Chris Marques: 9

Total: 35

BILAL HASSANI AND JORDAN MOUILLERAC

After two breathtaking performances, Bilal Hassani was challenged to dance a Tango on the title 3Sex from Indochina and Christine & The Queens. The singer knew that he had already set the bar very high and that he should not relax his efforts, which caused stress during rehearsals. Once on the floor, the magic did not fail to operate. “It was amazing“, has it been repeated several times. But, who says such a level, says more thorough criticisms. Denitsa for example advised him to go further in his movements, which were sometimes too jerky according to her. François Alu could only deliver compliments. Finally, Chris Marques felt that the performance of the phenomenal duo was comparable to “goldsmith’s“.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 8

Denitsa Ikonomova: 8

François Alu: 9

Chris Marques: 8

Total: 33

Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata win the duel and are qualified for the rest of the adventure. Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac are sent face to face.

FIFTH DUEL

GÉRÉMY CRÉDEVILLE AND CANDICE PASCAL

After the Argentine tango, last week, a change of register for Candice and Gérémy who danced on a Rumba, the dance of love. It is a service all in purity and lightness that they offered. This even prompted Chris Marques to give them a standing ovation! All the jurors were taken aboard by the poetic spectacle they had before their eyes, despite some visibly unimportant technical problems. “To tell you the truth, I don’t care“said Denitsa, completely in love.”I had the tears that rose“, then confided François Alu. Chris Marques saw the magic in the prowess of Gérémy and recognized him reflexes and even a precision of pro. It did not take more to seduce him.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 8

Denitsa Ikonomova: 7

François Alu: 7

Chris Marques: 8

Total: 30

WEJDENE AND SAMUEL TEXIER

For this new bonus, Samuel Texier taught his partner Wejdene Argentine Tango on music Give me your heart by Louane. During rehearsals, Wejdene encountered a big blockage with the carrying of the choreography, during which she injured herself with each attempt. What handicapped him then strongly to continue. A handicap that was not really seen once on stage. Wejdene surpassed herself and showed control and mastery according to the judges. François Alu noted “extraordinary moments“but others more”unequalDenitsa Ikonomova said she was happy with her progress and was pleasantly surprised by her performance.

The notes :

Jean-Paul Gaultier: 7

Denitsa Ikonomova: 7

François Alu: 6

Chris Marques: 7

Total: 27

Gérémy Crédeville and Candice Pascal win the duel and are qualified for the rest of the adventure. Wejdene and Samuel Texier are sent face to face.

At the end of these passages, Lucie Lucas, Jean-Baptiste Maunier, Aurélie Pons, Bilal Hassani and Wejdene are directly sent to face-to-face. Tayc, Vaimalama Chaves, Michou, Dita Von Teese and Gérémy Crédeville are qualified for the next premium.

FACE TO FACE AND ELIMINATION

Each in turn, the five endangered duets set off on the dance floor. They had 45 seconds to convince on a Cha-cha. Two couples were saved by the jury, Lucie Lucas / Anthony Colette and Wejdene / Samuel Texier. Two others were saved by the public, Bilal Hassani / Jordan Mouillerac and Aurélie Pons / Adrien Caby. Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme are therefore eliminated.

On the hearing front, TF1 came in second, missing out on first place by not much with 4.04 million viewers, “which represents an audience share of 20.3% among the public aged 4 and over“, precise Puremedia.