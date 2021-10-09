Death of Bernard Tapie: his daughter Sophie pays him a last tender and poignant tribute

This Saturday, October 9, 2021, Sophie Tapie shared a moving shot to pay tribute to her father, Bernard Tapie. On Instagram, the singer assured that he had been the most wonderful dad in the world.

She is inconsolable … Sunday October 3, 2021, Bernard Tapie died at the age of 78. If she had not immediately spoken, it is by sharing a childhood shot in black and white that Sophie Tapie wished to pay tribute to her father. As she appears there whispering in his ear, the singer wrote: “I would like to tell you a secret. You were the most wonderful dad in the world, I love you so much! Thank you to all of you for your support and your immense love, in particular the people of Marseille. I will never forget him. I love you endlessly.“Words that touched Internet users who wrote:”The Marseillais love you too Sophie“;”Most beautiful message you can say to your daddy … Courage Sophie” ; but also : “An exceptional man, a very nice tribute from the Marseillais. Your dad will look after you for the rest of your life.“

On the occasion of the release of his new album, which features the title The phoenix, dedicated to her father, Sophie Tapie had revealed on the set of BFMTV that the latter had been very touched by the words of this song. Wishing to pay tribute to all people with cancer, the singer confided with emotion: “It is a terrible disease. We do not know where we are going. You have to take things day by day, as they come. It is very hard for the relatives. They are emotional elevators, endlessly. I think of those who go through this disease alone, and it is terrible. It is also for them that I made this song.“

Sophie Tapie: “My father had an extraordinary life course”

Last September, Sophie Tapie revealed that she had tried to “give strength“to his father, through his song The phoenix. Explaining that she was present at his bedside, it is in the columns of Gala that the singer had confided: “I express my admiration for him every day, I am there for him every day, trying to help him through this extremely difficult time.“She then added:”Subconsciously, I might also want to remind him of all he has accomplished. My father had an extraordinary life course and there he is in an extraordinary life struggle. And, on my side, I have the impression that finally, thanks to this song, everything is said.“

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge