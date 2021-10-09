Death penalty: 17 French under threat of execution abroad

DEATH PENALTY – From Iraq to China, via the Maghreb, Indonesia and the United States, six foreign countries have sentenced to death 17 French citizens, tried on their soil and imprisoned there, pending their execution, reveals the association Together against the death penalty.

While France commemorates this Saturday, October 9 the 40th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the country, 17 French nationals are still facing a death sentence in a foreign country, reveals the association Ensemble against the death penalty (ECPM) in a press release published on Saturday, October 9. In many cases, “they could be executed at any time”, alert the NGO. Among them, sixteen men detained for eleven of them in Iraq, two in Morocco, one in China, one in the United States and one in Indonesia, as well as a woman, sentenced in Algeria. States where the law is for the most part still in force, with the exception of a moratorium situation in Algeria and Morocco. “France has undertaken, by signing regional and international treaties, to provide consular protection to its nationals abroad and to ensure that no national is condemned to death or executed”, recalls the document. The authors also believe that some detainees could have been tried on French territory, and their sentence could have been commuted to prison in France.

Until 26 years old on death row

Among these nationals, some have been sentenced for decades, with a record of 26 years in Morocco, or more recently, as in Iraq which sentenced two inmates to death two years ago. The association is particularly concerned about the fate of the French condemned in China, “executes more death row inmates each year than all other states in the world combined “, at the rate of several thousand executions estimated per year. As for Iraq, the country ranks fourth among the states that apply the death penalty the most, “with at least 145 executions recorded in the last two years”, and “more than 7,900 people condemned to death in his jails”, including eleven French. These eleven nationals were convicted in 2019 by the Baghdad anti-terrorism court for belonging to the Islamic State. Also in Morocco, two men convicted of terrorism have been on death row for 26 years. Other nationals have been subjected to the death penalty on grounds related to drug trafficking: in China, a man has been sentenced to death for 11 years for trafficking and manufacturing methamphetamine, while in Indonesia, a national arrested in a underground lab maker of MDMA has been on death row for 14 years. On the side of American prisons, a Frenchman has been detained for ten years on death row for the murder of two young girls, the daughter of his ex-partner and his cousin. While in Algeria, a woman has been in detention for more than 16 years, but the circumstances of her imprisonment remain unclear, and “no one knows if she is still alive”.

This register is all the more difficult to keep “Many states do not disclose the identity or nationality of those condemned to death, and even sanction the disclosure of this information with the death penalty, like China”, the statement continued. The association also warns that according to “many independent reports”, the conditions of detention of convicts are said to be particularly bad, sometimes indicating torture, “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment”. A particularly worrying finding in this context of health crisis which reinforces the isolation of prisoners, a population already vulnerable to the virus. Two years after the entry into force of the abolition of the death penalty in France, two French people were hanged in Zimbabwe in 1983, also recalls the association, which underlines as well as Jérôme Carrein, the last Frenchman executed in France after to have been guillotined on the night of June 22 to 23, 1977, is not the last French citizen executed in the world.

