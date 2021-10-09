Decision “very soon” on whether or not to keep Georgieva at the head of the IMF

The IMF’s Executive Board will vote “very soon” on whether or not to retain its Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, accused of manipulating data from a report in favor of China when she was managing director of the Bank global.

Following a meeting on Friday, the Council of the International Monetary Fund reported “significant progress” in understanding this matter but “agreed to seek further details with the idea of ​​reaching a conclusion very soon. “, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

The Council could meet again on Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that Georgieva had received the support of France and more broadly from European member countries.

The United States, a crucial member of the IMF, have so far not let their position filter and seemed reluctant to give their agreement, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Time is running out as the IMF and World Bank begin their fall meetings on Monday.

“A review is currently underway with the Board of Directors of the IMF and the Treasury has asked to have a full and fair report of all the facts,” Alexandra LaManna, spokeswoman for the US Treasury, told AFP. “Our primary responsibility is to preserve the integrity of international financial institutions,” she added.

The question of whether Mrs. Georgieva, 68, at the head of the international institution, remains at the head of the international institution has been raised since the publication, in mid-September, of the conclusions of an investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, carried out at the request of the committee of ethics of the World Bank.





– “Quick resolution” –

This investigation revealed irregularities in the drafting of the 2018 and 2020 editions of the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report. And, its authors accused Kristalina Georgieva of putting pressure on her teams when she was managing director of the World Bank for China to obtain a more favorable ranking.

Ms Georgieva, of Bulgarian origin and an economist by training, denies outright the charges against her.

“I have answered all the questions posed to me and I remain at the disposal of the Board of Directors as they conclude the discussions as soon as possible so that we can all focus on the important decisions that our member countries wait during the annual meetings, “she said in a statement Friday evening.

On Wednesday, she had been heard by the Board of Directors. She then deplored “inaccuracies and erroneous assumptions made by the authors of the report”.

This survey “does not accurately describe my actions in relation to (the report) + Doing Business 2018+, nor does it adequately reflect who I am or how I have conducted myself over a long professional career. “she pleaded.

She then wanted “a rapid resolution” to preserve the solidity of multilateral institutions “, noting that they had important missions to fulfill” in these times of unprecedented crisis “.

Ms. Georgieva took over as head of the Fund on October 1, 2019 to replace Christine Lagarde who had been appointed to the European Central Bank.

She was then the only candidate.

The publication of the “Doing Business” report was immediately suspended after the revelations of the firm WilmerHale.

This study, which scrutinizes the regulatory framework of the countries to find out which ones are most favorable to the launching of businesses, had been the subject of many controversies, leading to the resignation of the chief economist of the Bank. world Paul Romer.