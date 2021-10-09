Decision “very soon” on whether or not to maintain Georgieva at the head of the IMF

IMF Executive Board to decide “very soon” on whether or not to maintain its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, accused of manipulating data from a report in favor of China when she was managing director of the World Bank.

Following a meeting on Friday 8 October the Council of the International Monetary Fund reported “Significant progress” in understanding this file but “He agreed to ask for further details with the idea of ​​reaching a conclusion very soon”, according to a statement from a spokesperson.





The Council could meet again on Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that Georgieva had received the support of France and more broadly from European member countries. The United States, a crucial member of the IMF, have so far not let their position filter and seemed reluctant to give their agreement, said two sources familiar with the matter. Time is running out as the IMF and World Bank begin their fall meetings on Monday.

