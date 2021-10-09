defeat in the legislative elections of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the center-right in the lead

Cited in the Pandora Papers investigation, the populist billionaire narrowly bowed to the Ensemble coalition.

The Czech center-right alliance Ensemble narrowly won the parliamentary elections on Saturday, according to almost complete results, when the first results gave the victory to the billionaire populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis, accused of numerous charges of financial embezzlement and cited a week ago in the Pandora Papers survey.

After more than 99.9% of the votes were counted, the Ensemble coalition, made up of the right-wing Civic Democratic Party, TOP 09 (center-right) and the Christian Democratic Union (center), obtained 27.78% votes, while Andrej Babis’ ANO populist movement garnered 27.14%. According to analysts, this turnaround is due to the fact that ballots for voters in major cities were counted at the end.





The economy of the Czech Republic, an EU member country of 10.7 million people, is on the road to recovery after the downturn linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. But recent increases in pensions and civil servants’ salaries have caused the public deficit to explode.

Defeat for the Communists

Andrej Babis currently chairs a minority government with the Social Democrats, tacitly supported by the Communist Party which ruled the former totalitarian Czechoslovakia from 1948 to 1989. The Communists scored this Saturday below the five percent eligibility threshold , which means they will be excluded from Parliament for the first time since World War II.

It will be up to pro-Russian President Milos Zeman to nominate the new prime minister, but he suffers from health issues that have confined him to his residence for the vote, and according to local media he may even have trouble naming the leader. of the government.

