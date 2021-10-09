Delort rebounds / CDM 2022 / Qualifiers / Algeria-Niger / SOFOOT.com

Andy Delort has decided to take a break with the Algerian national team to devote himself to OGC Nice. Very annoyed, Djamel Belmadi, the coach of the Fennecs, suspects the Riviera leaders of having put pressure on the player. In Algeria, the attitude of the ex-Montpellier surprises and disappoints.

To each his own version. Stretched like a bow during his press conference on Thursday, on the eve of the Algeria-Niger match in Blida, Djamel Belmadi explained why Andy Delort was not one of the selected players. “A month ago, I received information from football players telling me that at the time of his signing in Nice, Andy Delort would have signed a document stating that he would not go to CAN (from January 9 to February 6, 2022 in Cameroon, Editor’s note). Then, four or five days ago, Delort sent me a message to tell me that he wanted to focus on his club and take a break from the selection for a year. We had a heated discussion, I blamed him and his club, and then I discussed with his sporting director who explained to me that he wanted his African internationals not to make the CAN. ” Words to which Delort and Julien Fournier, the DS of the Aiglons, reacted in The team. The striker confirmed “Want to put all the chances of (his) side in Nice, where competition is high ” , but denied, like Fournier, the existence of a clause in his contract prohibiting him from playing the CAN.

Belloumi: “I think Delort was influenced by Nice”

In Algeria, the quarrel between a coach adored since the continental title obtained in 2019 in Egypt and Delort (11 caps, 2 goals) has not gone unnoticed. Between two games of dominoes with his friends, in his good hometown of Mascara, Lakhdar Belloumi (100 selections) regrets the turn of events, while keeping it in perspective. “I am surprised, because Delort had several times shown his attachment to the Algerian selection. He always seemed happy to be summoned. And there, he decides not to come any more, while there is the CAN in three months. It is surprising ” , admits the one who is considered the best Algerian player of all time. In the interview with The team, Andy Delort (30 years old on October 9) spoke of his role with the Fennecs, where he has only been established 4 times in 11 selections. “He made a choice, he is free, it is up to him to assume it, continues the 1981 African Golden Ball. I still think he was influenced by his new club. Delort has just arrived in Nice, where there is a lot of competition in attack. He made the choice to favor his new team, that must be respected. ” But Belloumi, if he confesses “Surprised by the method” , is convinced that the Algerian supporters, some of whom have expressed their disappointment on social networks, and the Fennecs will recover. “Ok, Delort is a very good player, he proved it in Montpellier and he continues to do it in Nice. But with the selection, he is not indisputable holder. I’m not worried about Belmadi, who has a fairly large choice in the offensive sector. ”





Sandjak: “Delort perhaps did not feel indispensable”

The record holder of the selections in the Algerian team would rather tend to be chickweed for the international future of the Aiglon, although the latter clarified, for all intents and purposes, that this “break” did not mean the end of his adventure with the Fennecs. “In my opinion, as long as Belmadi is there, it’s over for him, intervenes Nasser Sandjak, the former coach of Fennecs and JS Kabylie. Delort made a strong choice and in my opinion he would not have made it if he was still playing in Montpellier. Today, he is in Nice, in a club on a different scale. By leaving for CAN, a competition placed in January, so at the wrong time, he knew that he would be leaving for more than a month with Algeria, and that by returning to Nice, he might not find his place again. If the CAN had taken place in June, I don’t think he would have made that decision. And then, maybe he did not feel essential in selection. ” After leaving the MHSC angry (unless it was rather the other way around), Delort would therefore alienate another of his teams. By deciding to step back, the striker will miss not only the CAN, but probably the World Cup in Qatar, if Algeria qualifies. “It’s a shame for him, because he risks missing this event, but it’s also a shame for the selection, deprived of a very good player, even if Delort, in Belmadi’s mind, was not a first choice ” , concludes Sandjak. In the story, everyone seems to be a loser. Except maybe the OGC Nice …

By Alexis Billebault