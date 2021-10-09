Diablo 4: Blizzard’s hack’n slash has a new Game Director!

Teased in 2018 then announced in 2019 with a long and striking trailer of which Blizzard has the secret, Diablo IV still seems quite far from its release. Last August, following the setbacks of the company, the project lost him Barriga, the director, as well as a lead designer, Jesse McCree.

Two months later, Diablo IV is back on track and announces that a new director / game director has been found. It is Joe shely, who is quite familiar with the license. Indeed, the latter is at Blizzard since 2005, and was lead designer on Diablo III. A visibly natural choice for the studio, which left the main interested party to announce his arrival on the project in a new blog post. He took the opportunity to introduce himself, and discuss the recent problems encountered by Activision-Blizzard:

(…) I am honored to pursue the vision of Diablo IV as the new Game Director and also to represent the team that is fully invested in the creation of this game. Like many of you, our team had to deal with recent events. Much has happened since our last article, and we owe it to ourselves to perpetuate the values ​​we aspire to while continuing to develop Diablo IV.

Over the past few years, we have assembled a strong team, driven by an incredible passion for Diablo IV, of which you, the Diablo fans, are a vital part. Thanks to your valuable feedback, we have been able to gradually refine and deepen the gaming experience. While we still have a long way to go and there has been a lot of change, our commitment to the game is unwavering.

He also gives us an appointment for a future article, who will discuss the mechanics of the endgame, essential if not crucial element of a good Diablo. This new article, the release of which has not yet been dated, will address also the visual effects designed by dedicated teams in order to give us plenty of eyebrows.

