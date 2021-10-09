Difficulties in reading, writing, calculating or concentrating … What causes “dys” disorders?

October 9 is the national day of “dys” disorders. In France, seven million people have dyslexia, dyspraxia or even dysphasia. Disorders that affect their work, their education and their mental health.

But where do these troubles come from? Among researchers, there is a consensus that “dys” disorders are caused by poor neural connections between the different parts of the brain that we use to process information. According to neuro-pediatrician Catherine Billard, these disorders appear during pregnancy: “Brain development and in particular neural connections during embryonic life are not like a typical child. And these abnormalities will show up when the brain needs to act: for example, they will show up during learning. reading for dyslexia “, she explains.

A dyslexic may also have difficulty calculating or controlling their movements. Often several functions are affected, to varying degrees, but there is no intellectual disability. “In the brain, certain circuits, which serve precisely to connect the parts of visual processing and the parts of auditory and linguistic processing, do not fall into place”, explains neurologist Michel Habib. These different parts of the brain are like a poorly wired electrical circuit, he continues.

It is like an electric wire which would unite inside a circuit a coil and a motor. If the cables which unite these different parts are of poor quality, the transmission will not be able to take place and the circuit will not play its role in learning.

Michel Habib, neurologist to franceinfo

For the moment, there is no technique or miracle drug, but here too research is progressing. A recent study has shown that in “dys” people, areas of the brain that communicate poorly are unable to keep pace, the circulating waves are out of sync. Michel Habib offers a very simple treatment: music or dance. “It has been proven that with the help of external rhythms, such as music or quite simply a metronome or a rhythmic gesture as one can do in dance, will in the long run allow those brain regions which are poorly synchronized with each other to resynchronize thanks to these external impulses given by the music. “

What is also recommended are speech therapy, occupational therapy, orthoptics, and psychological follow-up. Educational adaptations are also planned at school because these “dys” disorders affect between one and two pupils per class.