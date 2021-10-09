DIRECT. A breakaway four minutes early … Follow the Tour of Lombardy

The last Monument of the season, the Tour of Lombardy sees Primoz Roglic, Julian Alaphilippe and Tadej Pogacar compete one last time in 2021.

The time for the last great classic of the season has arrived! The Tour of Lombardy starts on Saturday, October 9 from Como, for a finish in Bergamo after 239 kilometers of racing. With its 4,500 meters of vertical drop, the course should benefit climbers.

In view of the riders involved, the competition promises to be tough. Primoz Roglic, three-time Vuelta winner, arrives with favorite status after winning Milan-Turin on Wednesday. But to triumph, he will have to break away from Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, world champion for the second time in a row, and Tadej Pogacar, winner of the Tour de France this season.