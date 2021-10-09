DIRECT. Covid-19: Russia sets new daily death record

Follow the events of the day live:

12:10. A very low vaccination rate in Russia. Since mid-June, Russia has been hit hard by the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious. The epidemic is reinforced by a laborious vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce more stringent health measures, and the low respect for the wearing of masks among the population. According to figures from the specialist site Gogov, only 30.7% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are several national vaccines.

1h59. New contaminations also continue to rise in Russia. On Saturday, they reached 29,362 cases, including 6,001 in Moscow, by far the worst outbreak in the country. However, no health restrictions or containment measures have been announced, the authorities having always shown their desire to preserve the economy.

11:32. Russia has a new daily death record. Russia recorded this Saturday a new record of daily deaths from Covid-19, an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant since the summer against the backdrop of a very laborious vaccination campaign.

In the last 24 hours, 968 deaths caused by the coronavirus have been recorded, according to the government record. In recent days, the country has already broken its daily death record several times.

The government count officially reaches 215,453 dead, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe and the fourth most bereaved country in the world. But the real toll is much heavier.

11:23. Pontoise: suspended by the hospital, an unvaccinated caregiver on sick leave wins court case. A radio manipulator had seized the administrative court of Val-d’Oise in summary to contest the suspension of her salary. Justice ruled in his favor. An unprecedented decision, which could spread oil. Other remedies are being studied for similar cases. To read here.

11:14. Togo: reopening of places of worship closed because of the Covid-19. The Togolese government authorizes the reopening of churches, mosques and voodoo temples, closed since September 10 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement read on national television.

“Taking into account the contaminations in our country and after exchanges with the actors, places of worship are authorized to open”, underlines the press release signed by the Minister of Territorial Administration Payadowa Boukpessi.

10:52 a.m. League of Nations: Rabiot positive for Covid-19 and forfeit for the Spain-France final. Blues midfielder Adrien Rabiot, tested positive for Covid-19, was “placed in isolation” and will not be able to play in the League of Nations final on Sunday against Spain, announces the French Federation this Saturday.

The Juventus Turin player “will not rally Milan” with his teammates and “cannot be replaced” for this final by coach Didier Deschamps, already deprived of Lucas Digne due to injury.

10:45 am. Genesis postpones the last UK dates of its tour after cases of Covid within the group. Genesis had to postpone the last UK concerts of his “The Last Domino?” Tour. Tour ”due to cases of Covid-19 within the group led by singer Phil Collins. The remaining four UK concerts were scheduled for Friday night in Glasgow and October 11, 12 and 13 in London.

“Following the recommendations of the government, it is with great regret that the last four concerts had to be canceled due to positive tests for Covid-19 within the group”, announces Genesis in a press release. “We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates on our site and our social networks”, adds the British group, specifying that all tickets will remain valid and that their holders will be contacted by their suppliers.

10:30 am. Bas-Rhin: a snail operation against the sanitary pass on the A4 motorway. After a torchlight march in Strasbourg, demonstrators against the sanitary pass have planned a snail operation on the A4, between St-Pierre and the Schwindratzheim toll, this Saturday.

10:12 am. Opponents of the sanitary pass mobilize for the 13th consecutive Saturday. Last week, October 2, the number of demonstrators fell below 50,000 with 47,395 people across France including 5,335 in Paris, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior.

9:59 am. Dominican Republic: anti-Covid vaccine compulsory in closed places and public transport. The anti-Covid vaccination will be mandatory from October 18 to go to all closed places, including businesses, schools or restaurants, as well as to use public transport throughout the Dominican Republic, announce the authorities of this very touristy country. .

9:34. Portugal, with 85% of the population vaccinated, is moving towards a third dose. Portugal has reached its goal of vaccinating 85% of its population against Covid-19 and will administer a third booster dose to people 65 years of age and over, announces the Directorate General of Health (DGS).



9:10. Data leak at the AP-HP: the anti-health pass motivations of a “lambda hacker”. A 22-year-old Varois, a computer school student, was indicted on Friday for fraudulently extracting the personal data of 1.4 million people from the computer servers of the Public Assistance of Paris hospitals. About a hundred complaints against X have already been filed. To read here.

8:56 a.m. Vaccination very late in Brazil. To date, 71.4% of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 45.9% have completed the full immunization cycle.

According to a study published last week by Fiocruz, 11% of people who received a first dose are late for the second, while the elderly begin to receive a third injection.

The immunization campaign began at the end of January, several weeks after most European countries, a delay attributed by specialists to the lack of anticipation of the government in the acquisition of doses.

8:48 am. Brazil crosses the threshold of 600,000 dead. Brazil exceeds the threshold of 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 and specialists believe that the pandemic is still far from being under control, despite the drop in the number of daily deaths allowed by the advance of vaccination.

With 600,425 dead in total, 615 on Friday alone, this country of 213 million inhabitants deplores the second worst death toll in the world after the United States, which has passed the 700,000 dead mark, with a population of 35 % higher.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health, considered to be underestimated by scientists, also show 21.5 million cases of contamination in total, including 18,172 during the last 24 hours.

8:32. Delta jobs in the United States. The employment figures in the United States were again disappointing in September: 194,000 jobs were created, half less than expected, announces the Department of Labor.

These data reflect the situation at the start of the month, just after the peak of contamination linked to the Delta variant, the data having been collected during the week of September 12.

8:16 am. More than 49,000 deaths in Russia in August. Russia recorded more than 49,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in August, announces the statistics agency Rosstat, a figure twice higher than that officially established so far by the authorities.

At the end of August, the country, faced with an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination, has thus recorded more than 400,000 deaths due to Covid-19 in total since the start of the pandemic, according to the results of Rosstat .

8:05 am. Venezuela wants to install “traffic lights” in restaurants. Venezuela will install “traffic lights” at the entrance to public places and restaurants controlling the vaccination status of customers, announces President Nicolas Maduro on public television.

“We prepare traffic lights (…) for restaurants and public places (…) Green when the person is vaccinated. Orange when it is not vaccinated but + healthy +. Red when the person is not vaccinated and has had a positive test within 21 days, ”announces the president, referring to an implementation at the end of October.

This system would work with a database that would know if the person is vaccinated simply with his identity card number, said Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez.

7.45 a.m. The Covid-19 has killed more than 1.5 million people in Latin America. The toll of the Covid-19 pandemic in Latin America now exceeds 1.5 million deaths. The number of coronavirus deaths notably crosses the 600,000 death mark in Brazil, the second most bereaved country in the world after the United States.

7.40 am. Self-tests and health pass, free overseas screening … new details for after October 15. The Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced it via a press release published in the evening. It also reveals the prices that will have to be applied for paid tests. All the details for after October 15 to discover here.

7:35. 38 new deaths have been recorded in France in the past 24 hours. A total of 117,029 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

7:30 am. End of confinement in Martinique, the curfew maintained at 7 p.m. Lifting of the 10 km limit for daytime travel from Monday, but maintenance of the curfew from 7 to 5 a.m.: the prefect announced a cautious easing of health restrictions against Covid-19 in Martinique.

7:20 a.m. More than 200,000 doses of vaccine injected in the last 24 hours in France. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, 206,762 injections of the coronavirus vaccine have been recorded in the past 24 hours, including 45,441 first doses. In total, 50,795,643 French people received a first dose and 49,123,936 have a complete vaccination schedule. This represents 72.7% of the French.