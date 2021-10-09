DIRECT. “The death penalty is doomed to disappear from this world”, says Robert Badinter, 40 years after abolition in France

Find here all of our live #PEINE_DE_MORT

: During his speech, Emmanuel Macron announced that France would “relaunch the fight for universal abolition” of the death penalty. He plans to organize, jointly with the NGO Ensemble contre la penalty de mort, a “meeting at the highest level” for “to convince” leaders of countries still applying it “the urgency to abolish it”.

: “Abolition is human rights advancement that has become part of national tradition. Our responsibility is to protect and pass it on. [C’est un] fight for conquest too: 483 is the number, certainly underestimated, of executions perpetrated in the world in 2020. 483 state murders administered by 33 political regimes which, for the most part, have a shared taste for despotism , the rejection of the universality of human rights. “

President Emmanuel Macron talks about “state murders” to qualify capital sentences executed around the world.

: “The death penalty is doomed to disappear from this world because it is a shame for humanity! It has never, nowhere, reduced crime. Worse still, when it comes to terrorism, this scourge, the death penalty would transform the terrorist into a martyr, into a hero in the eyes of his supporters. After each execution, a commando of fanatics would rise up to avenge him by committing new attacks. “

: “The march towards universal abolition has continued to progress since then. In 1981, we were the 36th state to abolish the death penalty – I would add that we were the last in the European community (…) , which was not exceptionally brilliant. Today, out of 198 UN member countries, 109 have legally abolished the death penalty (…) Abolition has become the majority among the states of the world. “

Robert Badinter delivers to the Pantheon a plea for the universal abolition of the death penalty.

: Emmanuel Macron participates in the ceremonies of the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty, in the presence of Robert Badinter. The two men have just entered the Pantheon in Paris. The president is due to deliver a speech after that of the former Minister of Justice, now 93 years old. You can follow these live speaking at this address.

Here are the main news headlines:

The law abolishing the death penalty was enacted 40 years ago. “The only goal is universal abolition”, said former justice minister Robert Badinter on Europe 1.

: “I was so scared to hear the death penalty pronounced. It was such a relief that I felt like I was going to pass out.”

On October 9, 1981, the law abolishing the death penalty was promulgated. Before that, many lawyers fought to avoid certain convicts from the death penalty. This was the case of Alain Fraitag, who saved his client Maurice Hincellin from the guillotine in 1972. He relates this episode at franceinfo.

FARIDA NOUAR / RADIO FRANCE

: “The death penalty has always been the prerogative or expression of dictatorships. It is obvious that if we had a dictatorship again in France, the death penalty would be restored at the same time as freedoms would be abolished, the rights of man swept away etc. It is a constant in the history of the death penalty to be inherent in totalitarian regimes. “

The former Minister of Justice, Robert Badinter, was invited to Europe 1 this morning on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the promulgation of the law abolishing the death penalty.

The law abolishing the death penalty was enacted 40 years ago. “The only goal is universal abolition”, said former justice minister Robert Badinter on Europe 1.

