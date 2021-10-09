Disappointed with Windows 11? Here’s how to get back to Windows 10

Microsoft gives people who have Windows 11 installed on their PC a 10-day period during which they can easily switch back to Windows 10. Here’s how to use this feature.

Since October 5, it is possible to upgrade to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free. An approach that we detailed at the start of the week, and which is proving to be quite easy to implement. But while the transition is straightforward, the switch to Windows 11 can be disappointing for some users. A priori, nothing related to the performance drops observed in some games, since VBS is disabled by default during this upgrade. But if Windows 11 does not give you satisfaction in its current form, know that Microsoft allows you to go back for 10 days after installing the OS.

To perform this “rollback”, go to Windows 11 Settings, which opens by pressing the Windows key and the “i” key at the same time. It is then in the sub-menu ” System “, then ” Recovery »That you need to guide you. Here you find, in ” Recovery option“, a line “Backtrack“.

The operating system then asks you why you want to go back: give the reason you want, this has no impact on the process. You need to confirm it several times to start the reinstallation of Windows 10.You will thus recover the previous version of the Microsoft OS in the state in which you left itbefore upgrading to Windows 11.





The most important information to take into account here is thatthis possibility is only left to you for 10 daysafter the transition between the two versions of Windows.After which, the OS simply erases the backup point from your hard drive allowing you to go back.. However, it can be considered that a week and a half is enough time to get a feel for Windows 11 and make sure that all your usual software and games are working properly. If not, you now know what to do.

