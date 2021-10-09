Dive into the heart of fragmented Iraq, with the approach of the American withdrawal

GREAT REPORT – Legislative elections take place on Sunday as Baghdad seeks to regain its sovereignty against Washington and the militias subservient to Iran.

Special envoy to Iraq

At sunset, the shadow of Samir al-Taï appears in the distance. His house is perched on top of a mountain of rubble overlooking the Tigris. Surrealist image of an old man spending his end of the day contemplating, from his chair, the majestic waters of the river that crosses Mosul. All around, it is desolation in Meidan, the last district of the old city to have been freed, in July 2017, from the bloodthirsty yoke of Daesh.

Read alsoIraq: seven years later, Hanefa is still looking for his sister kidnapped by Daesh

“I was born here 64 years ago, said Samir al-Taï, wearing a dishdash gray, the traditional long dress. Because of the ignorance of the people, our country has taken a tragic leap backwards ”. He lived for three years under the rule of the jihadists, who had made Mosul the “capital” of a self-proclaimed caliphate, finally defeated by an international military coalition. Her brother and niece died in the fighting.

“Hidden treasure”

Thanks to the help of NGOs, his house is one of the few to have been rebuilt in Meidan. To the dilapidated walls of some