Don’t forget the lyrics: Nagui calls out Caroline’s bosses, the maestro

Caroline is desperate to stay on the Don’t Forget the Lyrics show and keep making money. Nagui then decided to ask her bosses for some free time so that she could continue the adventure.

This is an unprecedented request! For several weeks now, Caroline continues the victories in Do not forget the lyrics. In 31 participations, she has already won the tidy sum of € 245,000. And the maestro is well and truly determined to continue her journey! Yes but here it is, to be able to continue it is necessary to be present on the set ! And when you have a job, it is very difficult to find a compromise between your professional and artistic life on the show. Nagui wanted to know how the singer was organized: “We’re going to have to organize ourselves with the job, I have the impression. Because, it’s no secret, these shows are recorded in series but you still have to break free. Are the bosses understanding? tell them, ‘I’m going to sing on TV, come back later?’ How’s it going ?”, asked the presenter.

Caroline works in a logistics department of a supermarket. To answer Nagui’s questions, she did not hesitate to appeal to her bosses : “We are going to warn them right away, here it is: I will have to ask a few days, if you can grant them to me …” A request which was immediately validated by Nagui, who challenged the hierarchy of his maestro, desperate to stay in the adventure : “I will tell your supermarket that not only does it need days to stay”.

“Free her for the maestros tournament”

Of course, Nagui adds tons of it, since he also asks Caroline’s bosses for time for other projects : “to continue earning a lot more than what you give her regularly, but in addition, she will have to be released again in a few weeks for her to come and participate in the masters, then in the spring, release her for the maestros tournament, then…”. Caroline still slowed down in his ardor : “We’re going to stop there.” Hoping that the request has gone well!

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge