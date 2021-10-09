Dream cake and plethora of gifts! Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia celebrate their son’s two birthday

Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia swim in full happiness within their small family and celebrated as it should the two years of their eldest son, Maylone …

The Garcia-Thivenin clan has a very important event to celebrate on October 7, 2021. Indeed, Jessica and Thibault des Marseillais celebrate the two years of their son Maylone ! On this very special occasion, the reality TV candidates put the small dishes in the big ones and covered their beloved son with a mountain of gifts. On Instagram, influencers both shared with their millions of followers photos of that special day on which they appear radiant.

In the caption of his publication including seven adorable photos, Thibault wrote: ” Today is the 2 years of our little prince Maylone! All 6 of us are reunited as a family with Guizmo and June (their dogs, editor’s note) “. For her part, Jessica also unveiled several images and noted a message equally filled with love towards her offspring:”Happy birthday ! My big baby, 2 years old. 2 years that you arrived in our life, 2 years that you fill us with love and happiness. I love you my son.“In heaven, the little family recently returned to Dubai after long months in France because of Jessica’s difficult second pregnancy.

Happy Birthday Maylone!

In the comments, the couple’s friends were also quick to wish the little boy a happy birthday. Manon Tanti said: “Happy birthday maylone“, followed by several hearts, while her husband, Julian, entered “Happy birthday“with festive emojis. Maeva Ghennam meanwhile wrote: “Happy birthday the most beautiful “, also accompanied by hearts. At last, Adixia (coming soon to W9 in The Marseillais VS The Rest of the World) said in turn: “Happy birthday little prince.“

