Dublin’s corporate tax hike shocks tech industry

The introduction of a minimum tax of 15% on multinationals will make the Irish tax system less attractive, especially for tech multinationals.

After Dublin’s adherence to the global tax reform with a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, technology companies that had chosen Ireland for their European headquarters because of its low taxation are facing a radical change in their situation.

“Ireland has made the stability of its regime one of its attractions for foreign investment”, notes Seamus Coffey, lecturer in economics at University College Cork (UCC). “I do not think that this stability and these certainties can be taken for granted now”, he adds, questioned by AFP.

Since 2003, Ireland has maintained its corporate tax rate at 12.5%, making it one of the lowest in the world and assimilating it to its detractors as a tax haven. The country had strongly opposed the ongoing reform of global taxation, negotiated under the auspices of the OECD.

At a time when States are seeking funds to restore their public finances damaged by the pandemic, this reform intends to fight against tax avoidance on the part of multinationals, mostly American, who register in countries with lower tax rates.

The Irish hostile to a change in taxation

The historic agreement announced in July, then concerning 134 countries, would be binding on multinationals with at least 750 million euros in turnover, including many large technology groups that have made their home in Ireland for their European headquarters.

By signing this compromise, Dublin is shaking up its economic model. According to a poll commissioned by The Irish Times, a large part of the Irish were in favor of keeping the rate at 12.5%, which has enabled the country to experience rapid economic growth over the past twenty years.

For now, Facebook, Google and Apple all maintain large offices in Ireland, and their weight in the country’s economy cannot be underestimated: the digital sector accounts for 13% of the country’s GDP and employs 210,000 people, d ‘after the Technology Ireland industry group.





The tech boom is particularly visible in Dublin around the “Silicon Docks”, where the metal and glass buildings of Google and Facebook stand out against the landscape.

“Almost a brand”

Mr. Coffey believes that a 2.5 point hike in the corporate tax rate should not trigger an exodus of employers in the short to medium term.

However, he notes that the way international pressures from the OECD or G7 powers have caused Dublin to change its rate could cause companies to think twice before setting up or investing in Ireland.

Just see the headline of an article in the conservative British daily The Telegraph on Thursday: “Ireland bends and changes its low tax model.” For Frank Barry, professor at Trinity College Dublin, “The importance of the 12.5% ​​is that it is really well known in the world for anyone who is somewhat interested in the question” fiscal. “It has almost become a brand, that’s the main problem in changing it”, he adds, questioned by AFP.

Some also fear that by losing its tax advantage, Ireland will cede ground to more populous countries. But the fact that Ireland joins an agreement signed by a majority of countries in the world brings another form of certainty.

Employment, the main concern

Especially since the Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe insisted on the fact that Dublin had obtained a key concession by removing from the compromise the mention “At least 15%” for only “15%”, which removes for Dublin the threat of future increases of this minimum threshold.

The agreement being finalized under the aegis of the OECD also includes some proposals to levy taxes on companies where they generate their income and not only where they are registered. Which could have wider implications for digital businesses.

“The big countries” especially from the G7 “Want to get their hands on tax revenue”, corn “Even though it collects a large amount of corporate tax, it is still employment that has been the main concern for Ireland”, concludes Mr. Barry.

