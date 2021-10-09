Dying can wait in IMAX: 3 good reasons to see the new James Bond on the giant screen

The public is ready for its last mission after long months of patience: Daniel Craig bids farewell to the character of James Bond after having played him 5 times. We tell you why seeing it in an IMAX room can’t wait!



1. The IMAX poster of Dying Can Wait

Because all the action scenes were filmed in IMAX

While almost all of the franchise’s films were shot in Super 35mm, Dying Can Wait was written and designed to be shot, still entirely on film, with wide-frame cameras, including IMAX models.

So 40 minutes of action scenes from the feature film benefited from the best shooting in the world. The IMAX frame offers up to 26% more image surface area than the traditional cinema format, which allows the sets to be more present and the action to be better contextualized.

Cary Fukunaga and his IMAX camera on the set in Italy:

Because the film is made for the super big screens

The release of Mourir Can Wait was the opportunity to unveil the largest IMAX screen in the world at the end of September: it measures 21 mx 38 m, the width of a Boeing 737! Where ? At the Traumpalast multiplex in Leonberg, Germany.

Who says IMAX also says (very) big screen in French theaters *. The IMAX format indeed offers a generous image with a 1.90: 1 ratio instead of the traditional 2.35: 1, which takes on its full extent once projected. You will no longer see the old stones of Matera, Italy, or the mist over the Norwegian moor the same way!

In addition, some IMAX theaters in France offer Mourir can wait in an IMAX 3D version for an even more immersive screening.

To say goodbye to Daniel Craig

Become a superstar of the seventh art after the success of Casino Royale (2006), Daniel Craig plays the British spy one last time in Dying Can Wait. Unlike previous acting changes in 007’s tuxedo, the ending of this unofficially dubbed Craigverse cycle is an integral part of the storyline and makes the film’s final minutes particularly strong.

Seeing this incarnation of James Bond one last time on the big screen, to the sound of Hans Zimmer’s score which pays homage to the greatest arias of the saga, therefore remains an incomparable experience that moviegoers will not want to miss for the world!

