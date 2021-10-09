EdF: without Rabiot, the evidence Tchouaméni

Tested positive for Covid-19 (see the 10h43 news), Adrien Rabiot (26, 22 caps) will not participate in the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday (8.45 p.m.). But the Blues will probably not lose in the change since, except for an incredible turnaround, Aurélien Tchouaméni (21 years old, 4 caps) should take the place of the Turinese in the starting XI.

Already very interesting during the September rally, the Monegasque once again scored points following his successful entry into play against Belgium (3-2) on Thursday, unlike Rabiot. According to information from L’quipe, coach Didier Deschamps had already begun a phase of reflection as to his possible tenure against the Spaniards, and the former Bordeaux player is now evident since the withdrawal of his teammate from the Midfielder.





priori, this will be the only change in the composition of DD.

The probable compositions of France-Spain:

France : Lloris (c) – Koundé, Varane, L. Hernandez – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouaméni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Benzema, Mbappé.

Spain: Simon – Azpilicueta, Laporte, P. Torres, Alonso – Gavi, Busquets (c), Koke – Sarabia – F. Torres, Oyarzabal.

Read 6.557 times – by Gilles Campos on 10/09/2021 at 11:56 a.m.



