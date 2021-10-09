Edouard Philippe launches his party in Le Havre

Former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on August 31, 2021 in Lille. FRANÇOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

The former prime minister wants to broaden the base of support for Emmanuel Macron to the right. Fifteen months after leaving Matignon, Edouard Philippe launches, Saturday, October 9 in the morning, his own party in Le Havre, under the critical eye of certain macronists who fear division.

In his city of Le Havre, the former prime minister will unveil the name and outlines of this party in the presence of many parliamentarians from the majority, two hundred days before the presidential election during which he promised to support Emmanuel Macron if this one represents itself.

“The objective is to participate in the new political offer that will result from this presidential campaign”, he said in a video message broadcast last Saturday at the “campus” of La République en Marche (LRM) in Avignon.

” New life “

Between 500 and 700 people are expected, according to Mr. Philippe’s entourage. Will come “Those who are curious, interested. Coming does not necessarily mean joining ”, explains MEP Gilles Boyer, a very close friend.

The three bosses of the majority parliamentary groups will be present: Christophe Castaner for LRM, Patrick Mignola for the MoDem and Olivier Becht for Agir. And at least a dozen deputies “Walkers” – including Aurore Bergé, Marie Lebec or Naïma Moutchou – also indicated that they would go “Spontaneously” to the harbor. Before the weekend, some confided to hope ” new life “, and were part of a certain “Feverishness” of their colleagues as to their participation.





The initiative of Mr. Philippe, who remains the favorite political figure of the French, is indeed followed closely by the majority, while Macronie tries to structure the presidential majority within a ” commune house “.

In his video broadcast in Avignon, Mr. Philippe once again affirmed that he “Wished” that Emmanuel Macron be a candidate and re-elected in April 2022, assuring him of his support with ” loyalty “ and “Enthusiasm”.

“He will have to position himself”

His new training “Is intended to be” under the tent “”, assured the boss of LRM, Stanislas Guerini. But the former prime minister, who never took his card from LRM, had not made the trip to Avignon either. “He will have to position himself”, warned Olivier Becht, whose small Agir party could well be sucked in by the new movement.

The new party of Mr. Philippe, whose name is kept secret, could also continue the restructuring of the political landscape, in particular among the local elected officials ready to support the Head of State, but reluctant to any membership in LRM or the Modem.

“If Macron returns, we will have a very complicated situation” on the right, confirms a close friend of the ex-LR Xavier Bertrand who thinks that “Philippe will bring back” elected officials in his purse while taking advantage of the bursting of the landscape. “He will present legislative candidates who risk competing with ours”, sighs an executive of LR, while the right in the fog could well play its survival in 2022.

Mr. Philippe is already multiplying the signals on the right by sounding the alarm on the weight of the debt or the need to frankly raise the retirement age, up to the age of 67 years. Beyond, “Edouard Philippe’s objective is to create a waiting room for 2027”, estimates an elected LR.

On the left wing of the macronie, the small party Territories of Progress, launched in early 2020 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will hold his own congress on Saturday in Bordeaux. The budget minister, Olivier Dussopt, could take over the presidency.