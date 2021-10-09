Édouard Philippe unveils “Horizons”, his new party

The former prime minister, who supports Emmanuel Macron for the 2022 presidential election, says he wants to build a strategy for France by 2050.

Édouard Philippe unveiled this Saturday in Le Havre the outlines of his new party, called “Horizons”. In front of more than 160 mayors and many parliamentarians from the majority such as Christophe Castaner or Aurore Bergé, the former prime minister said he wanted to build “A new political offer”. Among the priorities mentioned by Edouard Philippe, “Restore order in the accounts and in the street”, but also to build a long-term strategy for the future of France by 2050.

The mayor of Le Havre does not count on this political formation to embark on the race for the Élysée in 2022. “My goal in 2022 is to ensure that the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron is re-elected”, reaffirmed this Saturday Edouard Philippe.

On the other hand, “Horizons” could present candidates for the legislative elections of June 2022, and possibly participate in the future presidential majority. This party should thus allow Edouard Philippe to weigh in the political landscape during the five-year term to come, in the perspective of the presidential election of 2027.

