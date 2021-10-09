Édouard Philippe wants to “restore order in the accounts” of France

The mayor of Le Havre is making debt control the first commitment of his new “Horizons” party. An implicit distancing from the “whatever the cost” he had assumed at Matignon.

“Put some order in the accounts”. This is the very first challenge assigned by Edouard Philippe to its political formation “Horizons” during its launch this Saturday in Le Havre. Even before the sovereign or climatic issues also mentioned, the new party of the mayor of Le Havre knows its priority: to regain control of public debte which exceeded 100% of GDP in two years and now reaches 115%.

A quasi-moral imperative, to listen to him, since Édouard Philippe drew a parallel between the stability of public finances and that of French society. “Order in the accounts. Order in the street ”, he said in his presentation.

The promise of budgetary rigor appears in the charter of the “Horizons” movement. “We are fighting the illusion of magic public money which admits that the State redistributes a wealth that it does not have, by placing the weight of our way of life today on future generations”, can we especially read.

This refrain has been used in the speech of the favorite politician of the French for several weeks. In an interview with the magazine Challenges on September 30, Édouard Philippe was already alarmed by the state of public accounts. “I sound the alert and count on me to come back to it in the coming months!”, he assured. While warning of the political consequences of the state’s over-indebtedness: “Carrying a large debt is to depend on your creditors, lose your room for maneuver, no longer be master of your own destiny.”

Prime Minister of “whatever the cost”

As soon as he arrived at Matignon, Édouard Philippe had already presented deficit reduction as a priority during his general policy speech in June 2017. “We dance on a volcano which rumbles louder and louder, he had declared from the Assembly gallery. We will drive out inefficient spending and the sprinkling of credits. ”

But these commitments did not withstand the health and economic crisis of the Covid. From March 2020, Édouard Philippe agreed with Emmanuel Macron’s policy of “Whatever the cost” to support the French economy shaken by the health crisis. This Saturday in Le Havre, the former prime minister assumed this strategy. “I am convinced that we did well. The intensity of the rebound, the unemployment figures reflect the intelligence of this choice ”, he justifies.

Despite his worrying diagnosis about public finances, Édouard Philippe has repeatedly defended himself from any criticism of the current government and Emmanuel Macron. “In the health crisis, the government and the President of the Republic made excellent decisions. This is absolutely not a criticism of whatever it is that I am saying “. It is not certain that the executive hears it that way, he who has been increasing the announcements of new spending since the start of the school year.

