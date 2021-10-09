eFootball 2022: the next update arrives on October 28 – News

See you at the end of the month for the switch to version 0.9.1. of the game – because yes, despite the launch, we are not yet at a true version 1.0. As Konami explained before the release, the switch to free to play of the license is now considered as “a platform dedicated to football”, including a game whose core gameplay will evolve with the updates, even if one would have undoubtedly wished that it does not begin on a triple coronary bypass surgery. Or a beta, it depends.

“We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced with the game.“, specifies the original post, while adding that the update”aims to repair concerns that have already been raised and that users will continue to report“, pending further clarifications and details in the coming weeks. Konami had already announced well in advance that many features, whether it is the collision engine or more simply the new formula of the Masters League, would be implemented in the course of the fall; this is also the case for the micro transactions that will allow the project to finance itself over the coming years.





No need to revisit the problematic launch of this past Unreal Engine edition when a local article details what’s wrong right now. What is certain is that it will take some work to regain the confidence of the players – and we will obviously do a full turn of the owner when he is finally launched in due form.

