Emmanuel Macron wants to “relaunch the fight for the universal abolition” of the death penalty

Emmanuel Macron announced, Saturday, October 9, that France would “Relaunch the fight for universal abolition” death penalty, in a speech at the Pantheon to mark the 40e anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty.

He explained that, as part of the French presidency of the European Union, in the first half of 2022, France would organize, “In Paris with the NGO Together against the death penalty, a meeting at the highest level bringing together civil societies from States still applying the death penalty or a moratorium in order to convince their leaders of the importance and the urgency of abolish it “.

“Long live universal abolition! “

Before him, Robert Badinter, the former Keeper of the Seals who had voted for abolition in 1981, had affirmed his “Absolute conviction: the death penalty is doomed to disappear in the world because it is a shame for humanity”. Under the dome of the Pantheon, he added in a firm voice:

“It does not defend society, it dishonors it (…). Long live universal abolition! “

Emmanuel Macron recalled that, in 1981, France had been “The 35e State to abolish the death penalty ”. “One hundred and six states have so far taken this path while 50 others respect a de jure or de facto moratorium on executions”, he clarified.





But he lamented that “483, a number certainly underestimated, executions” were perpetrated around the world in 2020. “Four hundred and eighty-three state murders administered by 33 political regimes, most of which have in common a shared taste for despotism, the rejection of the universality of human rights”, he said, while the death penalty is in force in China, the United States or India.

At the end of the speech, MM. Macron and Badinter visited the exhibition “Un combat capital”, which traces the history of the political fight for the abolition of the death penalty in France, from the 18th century.e century to the present day.

Among the some 200 guests who took place under the dome of the Pantheon, were the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, the Presidents of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, and of the Senate, Gérard Larcher , but also former collaborators and ministers of François Mitterrand, such as Pierre Joxe, Hubert Védrine and Jean-Louis Bianco. Members of the Badinter family were also present.

The bill on the abolition of the death penalty was adopted by the National Assembly on September 18, 1981, four months after the election of François Mitterrand to the Elysee Palace, then on September 30 by the senators. The scrapping of the guillotine was enacted on October 9, 1981.

