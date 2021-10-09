End of confinement in Martinique, the curfew maintained at 7:00 p.m.

Lifting of the 10 km limit for daytime travel from Monday, but maintenance of the curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: the prefect announced a cautious easing of health restrictions against Covid-19 in Martinique.

From Monday, the health pass will also become compulsory for employees and workers in establishments open to the public.

“The situation in Martinique has improved but it remains worrying because we still have several dozen positive cases for Covid-19 every day,” Martinique prefect Stanislas Cazelles told AFP.

The incidence rate stood at 155 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday, triple that observed in France.

“The new provisions offer more freedom during the day, but the curfew at 7:00 p.m. makes it possible to limit the contaminations at night which are more numerous because of the relaxation of the barrier gestures”, underlined the prefect.

Mr. Cazelles also maintained the principle of “dynamic” ranges and the 8 m2 per person gauge in commercial units.





All of these measures will be reviewed in two weeks.

The representative of the State set the objective of “dividing by two or by three” the circulation of the virus “to reopen these evening activities and lift the curfew”.

The 7:00 p.m. curfew has been in effect since July 19.

“We are heading towards a disaster,” responded Carl Mam Lam Fook, vice-president of the Martinique restaurant owners association, at the microphone of the local radio station RCI Martinique. “We are suffering from the fact that the vaccination rate is not at the expected level. Restaurant owners will not be able to cope with the drop in attendance and staff management,” he lamented.

The restaurateurs of Martinique like all the managers of establishments open to the public have the obligation to control the health pass of their customers since September 22. From Monday, they will also have to ensure that their employees have a valid health pass.

In Martinique, 38.7% of people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. About 30% of Martinicans eligible for vaccination have a complete vaccination schedule. Since March 2020, the Martinique University Hospital has recorded 645 deaths linked to Covid-19, including 547 patients who have died since the start of the fourth wave.