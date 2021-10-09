England and Poland inflict a manita, Denmark continues its good streak

As part of the qualifiers for the next 2022 World Cup, England had the opportunity to take a big step towards qualification on the move for the modest team of Andorra, fifth in its group. In all serenity, Chilwell opened the scoring for the Three Lions (1-0, 17th) before Saka made the break with a beautiful curled shot (2-0, 40th). After the break, Abraham, the goalscorer for AS Roma, worsened the score (3-0, 60th). At the end of the meeting Ward-Prowse and Grealish increased the score (5-0, 79th and 86th).

What follows after this advertisement

In the other meeting of Group I, Poland easily disposed of San Marino, red lantern with no points taken. Swiderski opened the scoring early in the game (1-0, 10th) before a goal against his Brolli camp a few minutes later (2-0, 20th). In the second half, Kedziora nailed the score (3-0, 50th), Buksa and Piatek put an end to the hopes of the smallest nation in the world (5-0, 84th and 90th + 1). If Lewandowski did not score, Poland remain second in their group with five points behind England. A victory against Albania on the next day would allow the Poles to consolidate this play-off position.

Surprising series for Denmark

With seven victories in seven qualifying matches, Denmark is largely the leader of Group F with seven points ahead of Scotland. Skov Olsen (23rd), Kjaer (34th), Norgaard (39th) and Maehle (44th) allowed the Northerners to win widely in Moldova (4-0). In case of victory against Austria, victorious in the Faroe Islands this Saturday thanks to Laimer (26th) and Sabitzer (2-0, 48th), Denmark will have its ticket for Qatar.





Among the other meetings of the evening, Serbia won in pain in Luxembourg. Vlahovic allowed the Serbs to win (1-0, 68th) and return to the top of Group A, one point ahead of Portugal who still have to face Luxembourg on Tuesday. In the group of Italy, Switzerland won against a Northern Ireland reduced to ten. Zuber opened the scoring (45th + 3) before Fassnacht allowed the Nati to consolidate their second place behind Squadra Azzura, which is currently playing in the Nations League Final Four.

Classification of qualification groups

The meetings this Saturday evening