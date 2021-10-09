Eric Zemmour in Corsica: clashes between supporters and opponents of the polemicist

It is a displacement, as he multiplies them in recent weeks, which has not gone unnoticed. Invited for a public conference, polemicist Eric Zemmour, officially on tour for promoting his book, held a speech on the port of Ajaccio in front of 200 people, according to France 3 Corse.

But before he even spoke, tensions, and even scuffles with exchanges of blows, erupted between supporters of the former journalist and several of his opponents. According to LCI, a truck broadcasting an anti-Zemmour soundtrack had paraded just before these clashes.

The police intervene

The police had to intervene in numbers to separate the two camps. A crowd had gathered to express its opposition to “racism, xenophobia and homophobia” in Corsica, according to the BFMTV teams present on the spot. The images show strong tensions, with the beginnings of fights, and the police who continued, this Saturday afternoon, to control access to the bookstore where the polemicist was to sign his book.

A meeting with readers that he had to reach on foot from the port for a stroll… and that he finally had to rally by car. This is one of the first times that opponents – “separatists and left-wing activists,” according to France 3 – have come forward during one of its public appearances.



“From the anti-fascist theater”

After having held his speech as if nothing had happened, Eric Zemmour reacted during a press point. “I don’t create any tension. There are people who are intolerant and sectarian. All of this is theater. The party is not spoiled, I was able to make my speech. The living room anti-fascists won’t stop me from speaking. I am neither racist nor homophobic, ”he defended himself.

Asked about the impact of such events on his potential candidacy, the polemicist replied that “when they want to silence me, I speak even more”.

Yesterday, in Montpellier (Hérault), during the France Africa summit, Emmanuel Macron had tackled the polemicist without naming him. “When we can begin to put gender equality into perspective, including in the French debate, we have to fight. Democracy is a fight. The forces of regression are still there. There are always people to explain that hatred of the other is stronger, ”said the head of state.