Éric Zemmour’s book sold 164,983 copies in three weeks

The polemicist, still not officially a candidate for the Elysee, published France has not said its last word September 16.

After a thunderous start, a slowdown. With 78,851 copies sold in barely a week, Eric Zemmour’s latest book, France has not said its last word, published on September 16, got off to a great start. But sales finally slowed to reach, according to our information, 164,983 copies sold in the third week.

During the past week, the polemicist, who has not yet officially declared himself a candidate for the presidential election, would have seen according to The Parisian its sales drop to 35,000 copies and finally had to leave the top of the bestseller ranking to Guillaume Musso.





An electoral program?

Considered by many to be a true electoral campaign program, Éric Zemmour’s book was self-published after its break with Albin Michel. The polemicist has since embarked on a tour of France to promote his book, where each of his appearances takes on the appearance of a meeting.

By way of comparison, Nicolas Sarkozy, who had sold “only” 30,000 copies in one week with his last book The time of storms, had finally sold 241,000 copies at the end of the third week.