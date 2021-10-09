Europe 1 and “Le Monde” awarded at the Bayeux Prize for war correspondents

the Bayeux award for war correspondents was attributed Saturday, October 9 to reports broadcast by Zeit Magazin in the written press, The New York Times in photo, Europe 1 on radio and the BBC on TV.

For the first time in the history of the award, of which it is the 28e edition, the name of a winner remains anonymous for his safety. It is about a Burmese rewarded in photo for The Spring Revolution, carried out in his country and published by the New York Times.

This price “Shows that photography is becoming something more important in our life because everyone takes photos, citizen journalists, it’s really very positive”, declared the president of the jury, the great Franco-Iranian reporter Manoocher Deghati. The jury wanted to highlight “The conditions under which work [en Birmanie] very young photographers, professionals or amateurs, and the importance of the subject ”, added Mr. Deghati who had to flee in 1985 his country of origin, Iran, where his life was threatened.

Laurent Van der Stockt receives third prize in this category for his coverage of the Palestinian uprising for The world.

Read the report: In Gaza, a strange atmosphere of celebration and mourning

In the written press, Wolfgang Bauer, born in 1970, receives both the International Jury Prize and the Ouest-France Jean-Marin Prize. Already crowned in Bayeux in 2016 for a report in Nigeria, he is this time rewarded for an article published by the German newspaper Zeit Magazin, “Among Taliban” (“Among the Taliban”).

It is a report which “Well analyze the strategy of the Taliban”, their progress “Kilometer by kilometer”, “Village by village” from the mountains where they had been withdrawn since 2001, explained the president of the jury, Manoocher Deghati, to Agence France-Presse. In the written press category, Remy Ourdan, journalist at World, receives the second prize for his work on the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.





The young reporter award (written press) is won by Thomas d’Istria for his reports on Belarus published by The world. The winner is a student who spent a year in underground journalism. “We appreciated his courage in being able to remain underground for a year and bring out his information”, explained Manoocher Deghati.

Topics on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Yemen

Bosnians Damir Sagolj and Danis Tanovic won both the Large Format TV category and the Video Image category. They are rewarded for “When We Were Them” (“When we were them”), a report with “A lot of means”, according to the president of the jury, on the thousands of migrants lost in the north of Bosnia and Herzegovina and broadcast on Al Jazeera Balkans. Journalists have passed “Months and months” on the ground, underlined Mr. Deghati.

“It’s filmed like in the cinema. We had a debate on that. Some said, “it’s more cinema” [que du reportage]. But in my opinion, it gives a higher value “ about, argued Mr. Deghati.

In radio, the international jury prize is awarded to Margaux Benn for “In Kandahar, entire villages have become mined land”, a report broadcast on Europe 1 and which also makes it possible to ” understand “ Taliban strategy, according to Deghati.

In TV, it is attributed to Orla Guerin and Goktay Koraltan for Snipers in Yemen, broadcast on the BBC. They also receive the high school student prize. “It’s an incredible story of snipers shooting at children”, noted Mr. Deghati.

The Audience Award goes to Ibraheem Abu Mustafa of Reuters for Gaza: 11 days of bombing. Manoocher Deghati chaired a jury of around forty journalists, French and British. The prices are 3,000 or 7,000 euros depending on the category.