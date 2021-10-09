Evergrande, the Chinese dream was a little too good / China / Guangzhou FC / SOFOOT.com

China’s largest real estate group has debt equivalent to 260 billion euros and threatens to shake the entire national economy. What link with football? Owner Xu Jiayin bought the Canton football club in 2010. Eight national championship titles, two Asian Champions Leagues in a decade, and soon nothing? In the shadows, Beijing does not necessarily have an interest in letting soldier Guangzhou FC die …

the South China Morning Post evokes a disproportionate construction site almost at a standstill, with only “Some workers” present on site. It’s the end of September, and the Guangzhou Football Stadium is looking bad: half-built, and may never be finished. Designed with an ultra modern design in the shape of a lotus, the future – or ex-future – Guangzhou FC football stadium was to exceed the capacity of Camp Nou with its 100,000 seats and all its peripheral leisure activities, cinemas, restaurants and even more. nightclub. The delivery initially planned? End of 2022. The actual delivery? Everything will depend on the development of the setbacks of the Evergrande parent company, owned by businessman Xu Jiayin, and owner of Guangzhou FC.

China is building the world’s largest football stadium. The Guangzhou #Evergrand FC’s new US $ 1.7 billion home will seat up to 100,000 people pic.twitter.com/6XX6Umdk8g – South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) April 23, 2020

As much to say it bluntly: for the largest real estate group in China, the future of its football club is the least of worries. With a debt estimated at 260 billion euros, nearly 800 construction sites at a standstill and millions of angry Chinese people who regularly demonstrate to see if the apartment they have bought on plans is going to be finished, Evergrande will determine part of the economic future of the country-continent. To realize this, we must imagine a debt equivalent to two points of GDP and consider its leadership in an economic sector that represents 30% of Chinese economic activity, if we add to real estate all the sectors that interact with it. But then what did the juggernaut do in a Chinese football that was more than dying in 2008?

Football “to please” in Beijing

“Xu Jiayin and Evergrande only came to football to please the central and provincial governments” , announces Professor Simon Chadwick calmly. A teacher at EM Lyon Business School, he is well acquainted with the economics of sport in China, which allows him to provide the context for the arrival of the wolf in the sheepfold. “At the time, after the 2008 Olympics, the central government made it clear to private investors that it needed to boost Chinese football. Hence this great movement of major investments and purchases of players by Chinese clubs. ” Next to the spectacular transfers of Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba to Shanghai Shenhua, for mixed results, Xu Jiayin starts in at least flashy by buying the club of Canton, then in the second division. “Investing in football at that time allows Evergrande, like other investors, to win the good graces of Beijing, even local governments for market acquisitions, for example. Putting several tens of millions of euros on a foreign player is profitable if it allows behind the signing of several large real estate projects. ” Because by winning matches and trophies, we get to “Promoting the country or the province, and that clearly gives an advantage over the business. ” .

If Xu Jiayin was “called” by the Chinese authorities, it is because the man spawns in the upper echelons. Born into a modest family in Henan in 1958, motherless at only eight months, the richest man in China in 2017 and 2019 built his career through training in the steelworks, before leveraging his aggressive opportunism. to build networks – the “Guanxi” as the Chinese say – allowing him to found Evergrande in 1996, then to ride Chinese double-digit growth at the start of the 21st centurye century. Xu Jiayin then positioned himself in real estate, a dynamic sector par excellence. “He is close to the Communist Party and supporter of Xi Jinping” Chadwick says, knowing that the Evergrande boss even has his PC membership card and a seat on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He has the ear of the grown-ups, and therefore the number one Chinese, renowned amateur of football.





Guangzhou FC, a national destiny

Very quickly, by recruiting in priority the best Chinese players available and a few foreign players able to bring a sporting added value, the Guangzhou Evergrande climbed into the Chinese Super League and then played for the title. Before piling them up in the course of the 2010s, with the culmination of two victories in the Asian Champions League (2013 and 2015), while the Chinese clubs were rather famous for their ridiculous performances. Xi Jinping has something to celebrate, and give free rein to Xu Jiayin’s desires for greatness, when it is not their desire for common greatness. Randomly, the example of the lotus-shaped stadium … “The new stadium is a national project, Simon Chadwick analyzes. This illustrates China’s desire to be a world leader in all areas. When the project was launched, in the midst of a pandemic, it was clearly about sending a message to the rest of the world: China is powerful. ” This project goes beyond the framework of football, and therefore the sole ambition of Xu Jiayin.

“Thanks to this monumental stadium in Canton, China wanted to position itself for other projects, such as the renovation of San Siro” , explains the specialist in the sports industry. Which recalls a piece of information that went unnoticed by the general public, but which underlines Chinese intentions: “The stadium for the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Lusail Iconic Stadium, is the subject of a joint venture (between Qatari HBK Contracting Co. WLL (HBK) and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), NDLR). The idea for China would be to participate in the construction of other sports arenas across the planet. ” And therefore to position itself as the world number 1 in the construction of infrastructures. The expert understands that in the upper echelons of power, we are nurturing a dream of the 2030 World Cup in the Middle Empire, and the Cantonese stadium would be part of the plans. “Canton is a huge city, the current Guangzhou FC stadium was full, so the new stadium project is not illogical. For a World Cup, it would probably host a semi-final, with the Olympic Stadium in Beijing being the perfect match for the final. ”

Should we save soldier Guangzhou FC?

As economic observers wonder – will Beijing save Evergrande or let it crumble for example? -, the fate of the Cantonese football club is in suspense. And for Chadwick, the most likely remains that failing to save Xu Jiayin and his empire with feet of clay, Beijing and the province of Guangdong do what is necessary to exfiltrate the football club and its future enclosure. “When it comes to images, Beijing cannot let Guangzhou FC sink as it did for Jiangsu Suning. ” Defending champion, the team of the eponymous company – main shareholder of Inter Milan – had dissolved its club at the start of the season due to economic difficulties. But in this case, “The interests were essentially private” when, for Guangzhou FC, “We have a symbol of China which is winning in football, and a club with a real base of supporters, therefore a popular dimension” . The recent departure of Fabio Cannavaro, the stadium site in slow motion or the radio silence of Xu Jiayin who put a stop to the stock market activity of his group in Hong Kong do not encourage optimism.

But behind the scenes, the maneuvers are already under way: according to Reuters, Beijing is pushing for Cantonese companies, partially endowed with public funds, to buy the most strategic assets of Evergrande. The Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group would thus be close to a deal to recover the future Guangzhou FC Stadium and its entire real estate project. The club itself could pass into the hands of one or more local investors, and even if they do, according to Simon Chadwick, “To review the club’s lifestyle downwards, they will at least allow it to survive” . And as long as there is a little life left …

By Nicolas Jucha

Words of Professor Simon Chadwick collected by NJ.