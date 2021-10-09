Excluded. Amel Bent reveals that Vianney “almost crashed in a plane” in Rendezvous in unknown land (VIDEO)

Guest ofWe are remaking the TV on RTL this Saturday, October 9, Amel Bent makes a big revelation about Vianney’s participation in the show Meeting in unknown land.
Amel Bent is more than ever on the front of the stage. Several months after the success of her cover album with Camélia Jordana and Vitaa, the singer has just released her seventh solo album entitled Alive. When she’s not in the studio preparing new songs, the mother of two little girls named Hana and Sofia plays the role of coach in The Voice and participates in various TV shows as a guest. But there is a program she is not about to participate in. Invited this Saturday, October 9 at the microphone ofWe are remaking the TV, RTL’s media program including TV-Leisure is a partner and reveals a preview clip to you, the 36-year-old young woman confided that she would be unable to go on an adventure in Meeting in unknown land.
Amel Bent terrified of flying
“I am scared of flying. I would rather do Our unknown lands in France because I can go there by train or van “, explained Amel Bent, before revealing that Vianney’s participation in Meeting in unknown land had almost turned into a tragedy. Several months ago, the interpreter of Father in law made one of his biggest dreams come true by traveling to Ethiopia, where he went to meet the nomadic people of Afar. An extraordinary experience that inspired him to write a song called Dabali, named after a young girl she met during her stay. The singer and the host Raphaël de Casabianca have however failed never come back from this trip to the other side of the world.
Vianney narrowly escaped death in a crash
“When Vianney returned from Ethiopia, we were in the middle of recording The Voice, and the first thing he said to me was: ‘We almost crashed in a plane, they wanted to land in the street with broken cars everywhere’. He started to say his prayers, he said goodbye to his wife and his daughter-in-law, he really thought he was going to leave “, told Amel Bent, still traumatized by this story, to journalist Eric Dussart. “It freaked me out”, continued the former candidate of New star, who is also afraid of water. “Even in a pedal boat”, she said, triggering laughter in RTL’s studio.