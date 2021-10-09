EXCLUDED. Marianne James: why no channel wants to give her its own show

Marianne James confided in the columns of Télé Star, to be discovered on newsstands this Monday, October 11. The opportunity for her to talk about her desire to have her own show.

She would love to. Marianne James will make her comeback as a juror on the show France has an unbelievable talent from next October 20 on M6. In the columns of Télé Star to be discovered on newsstands this Monday, October 11, she made some confidences concerning her own show. “I always wanted to but they always said no“, she first confessed before adding:”Whether it’s France 2, TF1 or M6, they don’t want it“. Subsequently, she specifies that it is”my agent who told me they were scared. Afraid of not having a hand on me. Afraid that I am not malleable. That I am a little too revolted. “Determined to be heard, Marianne James confides to think that”the leaders – men and women alike – of these chains believe that a man is more apt to use a biting, brittle, ironic or unsettling tone. They don’t feel safe with me, even though I’m a hard worker “, she continues. Despite her disappointment, the actress says “take what the television gives me and I enjoy it“, she concluded.





She was delighted. On the set of the show France has an unbelievable talent, Marianne James was able to find Miss Dominique, whom she had met when she was a juror at the Nouvelle Star. “It was joy and what courage, it’s a sacred endangerment“, she first asserted.”This woman will always amaze me. It made me relive the Nouvelle Star audition. I analyze it like this today: she put me in front of the memories of her voice“She then said. Shocked to find her, Marianne James confessed to having”had the jitters. It was the shock. It took a second after her face appeared in the light for me to recognize her, “she first remembered.” It cut my whistle. I heard his voice which made me vibrate right away. His emotion was rising, so was mine“, she then declared. A big surprise for the actress, which she did not expect.”The production had obviously hidden this surprise from me, knowing that it raised my heart“, concluded Marianne James.

Marianne James: Does she get along well with the other jurors on the show?

Filming a show is not always easy and it is not Marianne James who will say the opposite. “There are sometimes moments of tension with the jurors. Fortunately there are“, she said first before specifying:”Where it is delicious is that we can go very far, because no one will take it personally.“. Determined to confide, the actress then remembered her first participation:”I was the first to buzz and say with great fervor what I thought about it, while my friends said: “We do not agree at all with Marianne, who in my opinion slept badly “. Each had added a layer“. Ascent, she had not hesitated to”send them shit. So now they can go. When we know each other, when we are a real team, we can fight without getting upset, without pain“, concluded Marianne James.

Interview to be found in full in your Télé Star magazine on newsstands and in digital version this Monday, October 11.

