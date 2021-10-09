extension of Mbappé, Real Madrid, Tebas… Leonardo sets things straight!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

At the dello Sport Festival, organized by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Leonardo made a point of clarifying the matter on many subjects.

Real Madrid’s posture towards Kylian Mbappé:

“Real Madrid deny it, but I think they have been working to recruit Kylian Mbappé freely for a long time. For two years, they have been speaking publicly about him. This must be sanctioned. (…) I see a lack of respect from Real Madrid for Mbappé “He’s not a normal player, he’s one of the best in the world. Coach, board, players talk about Kylian… I think it’s part of their plan. It’s not respectful.” “

Mbappé’s contract extension

“Our idea is to extend Kylian Mbappé. Nothing has changed in our plans. It is a gem, it is perfect for PSG. We have Kylian, Messi, Ney … We have never planned the future without Mbappé. “

Javier Tebas

“I love working for PSG. A lot of people talk about the money spent, I want to clarify that PSG do not invest more than other clubs, and they have high debts. Tebas is attacking us? We answer to UEFA and to Ligue 1, not La Liga. ”

The XXL recruitment of PSG

“Messi was sure to stay at Barca. We opened the talks once they announced he would be leaving. It was great because it was a surprise for everyone. Messi with Mbappé and Neymar is huge… I love it. All our rookies have been free players. (…) The only one we paid for is Achraf Hakimi because he was the only one we wanted in the right back. And there is Nuno Mendes, a fabulous talent! (…) We never contacted Donnarumma before June (in comparison with the Mbappé file). We started talks to recruit him once he was officially free, after the announcement of Paolo Maldini. “





