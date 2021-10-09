Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp again disrupted by technical issue, incident resolved

Facebook reported on Friday new difficulties in accessing its services. But the incident, which involved Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, was resolved within minutes.

Four days after an unprecedented global computer outage, Facebook said on Friday that Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger apps were partially disrupted on Friday. A disturbance, however, far from the giant blackout which had completely paralyzed these services for several hours on Monday.

“We are aware that some people and businesses have difficulty accessing Facebook products,” a company spokesperson said in a message to AFP. “We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” he added.

Facebook teams indicated on networks around 11:15 p.m. French time that the problem had been resolved. “Thank you for your patience this week,” the platform added two hours after the problem began.

Fewer incidents compared to Monday

This new outage was caused by a configuration change and affected users around the world. It has nothing to do with what happened on Monday, however, Facebook said.





On Monday, an unprecedented global blackout had forced billions of users to do without all of Facebook’s services, from WhatsApp to Instagram, via Messenger and Oculus. The outage, which lasted more than six hours before returning to normal, “was caused by an error on our part and not by malicious action,” Facebook said the next day.

According to the specialist site Down Detector, problems began to appear this Friday shortly after 6 p.m. GMT on Instagram, and to a lesser extent on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

The situation seemed to be being resolved around 8:05 p.m. GMT, however, as the number of people reporting incidents at the Down Detector site had dropped sharply. As of Monday, all of the group’s services, from WhatsApp to Instagram, Messenger and Oculus, remained inaccessible for nearly seven hours. The outage, Facebook explained the next day, was caused by an error by the group during routine operations.