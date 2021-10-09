[Faits Divers] Assizes: Rachid Sahari sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape, violence and acts of torture and barbarism on his partner

Our paper in Thursday’s edition:

A case where horror and sadism mingle. The list of abuses, beatings, scars and torture sends shivers down your spine. Yesterday, Rachid Sahari was back before the Assize Court. The executioner has already been sentenced to 25 years of criminal imprisonment on appeal, in August 2019 for rape, violence and acts of torture and barbarism on his partner. After an appeal in cassation, this forties is judged a third time for the same facts. Another ordeal for the victim, who had the courage to come and tell the bar, once again, the hell she lived. It all started in 2006, in Montpellier, when the then 18-year-old young woman met this 32-year-old man. She moved in with him and very quickly, the blows rained down. Two years later, the couple moved to Reunion, Saint-Joseph.

Extreme sexual practices

During the eight years of life together, Rachid Sahari, described by his entourage as a perverse man, mythomaniac, alcoholic and manipulator, would have subjected him to sadistic games under threat of a knife, often in front of their children. The victim says he forced her to put himself in excruciating positions for hours and punished her by beating her. He would also have imposed extreme sexual practices on her, especially with their dog. “He likes to make people suffer”, Testifies his ex-partner in tears. “There is so much that I’ve been through, I’m not even sure I said it all”. In the box of the accused, Rachid Sahari, white shirt, cropped hair, glasses screwed on the nose and well cut goat, remains impassive. From the start, he denies everything altogether, justifying each of the scars by a household accident.





180 wounds

Yet the medical examiner says, “it is unlikely that all of these injuries were accidental. It’s quite exceptional“. Forks, knives, feet in the ear, torn hair, scars 17 cm long, the list of injuries noted by the expert never seems to stop. In total, she counts 180 wounds. .

On several occasions, during her ordeal, the young woman hesitates to run away. “I was kidnapped, I had no phone, no internet, no means of communication”, She explains. “I was in a prison. He threatened to kill me all the time. I wanted to protect our children, if I left they would take the blows for me.”It is the lover of the accused who, alerted by the young woman, comes to help him to put an end to this ordeal, which will leave him physical and moral injuries for life. On January 11, 2015, she pushed open the door of the Saint-Joseph gendarmerie to denounce the serious physical violence. “Several times I thought I was dying“, she says.”Sometimes I said to myself, at least I’ll be released from its grip.”

Benoit Donnadieu