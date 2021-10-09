Far Cry: What is the highest rated episode of the saga?

Revolution is brewing on the Caribbean island of Yara. This archipelago ruled with an iron fist by the despot Anton Castillo, secondarily interpreted by Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys, The Mandalorian, etc.), set ablaze on October 7 with the release of Far Cry 6. JV to answer the next question. What’s the highest rated episode in the franchise?

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

We begin our journey to the heart of the Far Cry saga with a game strongly inspired by the cinema bis and colorful science fiction that once made the happiness of video clubs. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is as its name suggests a standalone based on Far Cry 3 without any narrative connection with the game released six months previously. We are in a dystopian version of 2007 in which the world is in ruins following the fallout from nuclear war. “Get the girl, kill the bad guy, and save the world.” clearly announces the color. Blood Dragon is a regressive trip where the plausibility gives way to a vision of the future born on VHS in the 80s.

Release date : may 1st, 2013

Note on JV: 14/20

Far Cry: New Dawn

Let’s stay in a theme familiar with the game that will follow … another nuclear war for another vision of the future. In the present case, Far Cry: New Dawn is not a Far Cry 5 spin-off, but its direct sequel. This episode takes place precisely 17 years after the events of the main episode, and stages the return of certain characters. The overly conventional plot is rooted in the same region, namely Hope County. This place, well known to players, undergoes a very interesting post-apocalyptic reinterpretation here which guarantees a real change of scenery. Far cry: New Dawn differs from its predecessors by its approach “Mad Max” (too) watered down, but which has the merit of dusting off the Far Cry saga.

Release date : February 15, 2019

Note on JV: 14/20

Far cry 2

It’s time to tackle the lowest rated of the show’s main episodes. Far Cry 2 is the first major game of the license developed and published by the Ubisoft teams following the acquisition of the rights. The series leaves its paradisiacal islands for a while towards Africa … its fauna, its flora, and its internal wars in which players are necessarily invited to take part. Unfortunately, certain design choices, whether it is jammed weapons, malaria or even the incessant back-and-forths, break the rhythm of an adventure supposed to be carried out with full force. Note that the physical engine and especially the fire management make this hostile environment … a desired setting larger than life.

Release date : 23 October 2008

Note on JV: 15/20

Far cry 4

The Far Cry saga loves to travel to the four corners of the globe. The episode that interests us now opens the doors of Kyrat, a fictitious nation located in the mountainous regions of the Himalayas. This setting is strongly inspired by another country this time very real … Nepal … and the same goes for the plot which takes up the Maoist insurgency that set this corner of the world ablaze between 1996 and 2006. Far Cry 4 is an ode to the exploration and discovery of varied environments during a popular popular revolt. Despite some technical shortcomings and a single player campaign “déjà vu”, Far Cry 4 pulls out of the game by offering content worthy of the name and clashes as intense as ever.

Release date : November 18, 2014

Note on JV: 16/20

Far cry 5

“The best soups are made in the old pots.”, And that couldn’t be truer with the next game. If the scenery changes drastically, passing from the rugged valleys of Kyrat to the forest landforms of Montana, the context remains appreciably similar. A charismatic leader still controls an entire region with an iron fist, but the militarism of Far Cry 4 gives way here to blind fanaticism and an announced end of the world. Far Cry 5 is distinguished by the politicization of its purpose, much more than by its gameplay which certainly evolves, but broadly follows the founding principles of the saga. However, the total freedom of approach offered by the developers and the daring ending give Far Cry 5 a certain legitimacy.





Release date : March 27, 2018

Note on JV: 16/20

Far cry 6

One revolution can hide another. After putting an end to the cult of Joseph Seed and the tyranny of Pagan Min, fans of the Far Cry series travel to the Yara Archipelago to challenge the despotic Anton Castillo and his lineage trained to take over. Far Cry 6 returns to the origins of the saga, and parachutes players to a sunny Caribbean island. The latter has become a real powder keg blowing the wind of an armed insurrection. This sixth main episode features an antagonist AND a charismatic hero, a first for the franchise. Despite an artificial intelligence below, Far Cry 6 offers an unprecedented South Caribbean atmosphere, and combat as explosive as ever.

Release date : 07 October 2021

Note on JV: 16/20

Far Cry Primal

Sequences initially imagined to renew a video game experience can give birth to a game in its own right. This is the case of Far Cry Primal which takes over the sequences of Far Cry 4 in Shangri La to design a prehistoric adventure. The story begins 10,000 years BC at the beginning of the Mesolithic, and takes as its setting a so-called region of Central Europe called Oros, conducive to a change of scenery at every moment. The historical context, rarely exploited in a video game, obviously prohibits the use of modern weapons, and prefers to focus on hunting, training or even village management during a unique post-ice age adventure.

Release date : February 23, 2016

Note on JV: 16/20

far cry

It is a monument of the video game that we will discuss now. The Far Cry saga is 2021, and has been for several years, owned by Ubisoft, but it wasn’t always the case. In 2004, a landmark first-person shooter came to PC, and forever changed the way the genre was viewed. Far Cry, developed by Crytek studios and published by the French company headed by Yves Guillemot, combines unbridled action and a paradisiacal tropical environment, and tells the slightly fantastic adventures of a former member of the American Special Forces who stranded on a mysterious archipelago. As a reminder, a so-called “Classic” version docked almost 10 years later, on February 12, 2014 to be precise, on the shores of the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360.

Release date : March 25, 2004

Note on JV: 18/20

Far cry 3

Our exploration of the Far Cry license ends with a game that in 2012 reinvented the FPS (for First Person Shooter) both from a playful and narrative point of view. Far Cry 3 is not a simple sequel to Far Cry 2. On the contrary, it sublimates the strengths of the saga, erases the weaknesses, and lingers on a point that will become essential in all the following episodes … the villain. Far from offering us yet another tasteless antagonist, Ubisoft relies on the eccentricity and the sweet madness of a Vaas masterfully interpreted by Michael Mando to make Far Cry 3 a staple of the genre. Not content with serving gamers a rarely equaled villain, Ubisoft offers an experience rich in exploration and explosive clashes.

