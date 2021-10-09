find all the information for this Saturday, October 9

Beauvau had identified 47,935 demonstrators on Saturday, October 2. In the capital, only 5,300 people beat the pavement, as many as last Saturday, separated into two processions.

For the 13th consecutive Saturday, opponents of the health pass have again demonstrated across France. They were 45,300, including 5,300 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry.

9:19 p.m .: Less than 50,000 demonstrators against the health pass

In Switzerland, several thousand people demonstrated this Saturday afternoon in the streets of Geneva to oppose restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, denouncing a “health dictatorship”.

In recent days, the country has already broken its daily death record several times. The government count officially reaches 215,453 dead, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe. But the real toll is much heavier – around double – as Moscow has recognized on the basis of its own excess mortality figures.

The epidemic wave has been carried by the delta variant since the summer against the backdrop of a very laborious vaccination campaign.

The days go by … and are alike in Russia: the country has a series of daily records of deaths due to Covid-19. This Saturday, Moscow on Saturday recorded a new record of 968 daily deaths.

More than three weeks ago, the head of government Mario Draghi announced its extension from October 15 to all workplaces, punishable by a salary suspension for employees refusing to submit to it. It was already compulsory for all medical and teaching staff.

Introduced in August for museums, sporting events and meals inside restaurants, the health pass includes either a vaccination certificate, proof of recovery after contracting Covid-19, or a negative test.

Several thousand people marched on Saturday in the center of Rome to protest against the obligation from October 15 of the health pass in all workplaces.

The last British concerts of the tour of the group genesis, led by Phil Collins, have been postponed due to cases of Covid-19 detected within the group.

12:31 p.m.: Genesis postpones concerts after cases of Covid within the group

The Togolese government authorized Friday evening the reopening of churches, mosques and voodoo temples, closed since September 10 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

The United States remains the most bereaved country with 712,646 deaths, followed by Brazil (600,425), India (450,127) and Mexico (281,121).

The pandemic has killed at least 4.85 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report drawn up at midday on Friday from official sources.

11:43 am: There are only “13 to 14% of people eligible to be vaccinated”

Invited on Friday on LCI, Alain Fischer, the “vaccine man” of the government, estimated that only “13 to 14% of people eligible to be vaccinated” remain. Thus, if the 70-80 year olds “are almost all vaccinated”, this is not the case for the upper age group, that of the over 80s: in this age group, they would be between 500,000 and 600,000 not even having received a first injection.



10:50 a.m .: Adrien Rabiot, positive for Covid-19, placed in solitary confinement

Adrien Rabiot will not play in the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening. The 26-year-old has tested positive for Covid-19 and placed in solitary confinement. He will not make the trip to Milan, where the meeting will take place, with his teammates.

For reasons of regulation, he will not be replaced, like the left side of the Blues Lucas Digne, also forfeited after feeling muscle pain.



The Juventus Turin player was tested, like all of his teammates, Friday noon, for the results obtained this Saturday morning, before the departure for Lombardy, said the French Football Federation. All other tests came back negative.

10:19 am: In the NBA, the unvaccinated Irving can train … but not play

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) saw his ban on training in the Nets facilities lifted Friday by the New York City Hall, which nevertheless still denies him the right to play at home in the NBA, due to his unvaccinated status .

The reason why the star can again take part in sessions with his teammates is because the municipality has recognized that the HSS Training Center is a private building, and as such it could have access.

9:49 am: In the Dominican Republic, the compulsory vaccine in transport





The authorities of this very touristy country announced it on Friday: the anti-Covid vaccination will be compulsory from October 18 to go to all closed places, in particular businesses, schools or restaurants, as well as to use public transport in all of the Dominican Republic.

9:17 am: Fiji will again receive tourists

The Fiji Islands will ease their restrictions put in place to fight Covid-19 and announce their reopening to international travelers, the government announced on Saturday.

The pandemic had reached the archipelago in March 2020, despite the precautions taken in advance. This year, a peak in contamination was noted in particular in early July.

8:53 am: Employment plagued by the delta variant in the United States

The employment figures in the United States disappointed again in September: 194,000 jobs were created, half less than expected, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

These data reflect the situation at the beginning of the month, just after the peak of contaminations linked to the Delta variant, the data having been collected during the week of September 12.



8:23 am: Depression and anxiety cases jump around the world

Depression and anxiety cases increased by 28% and 26% respectively worldwide in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study published this Saturday in “The Lancet”.

The study is the first to assess the global impacts of the pandemic on major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders, detailing them by age, gender and location in 204 countries and territories in 2020.

Women were more affected than men, and younger people were more affected than older groups.

7.45 am: Brazil behind in injections

The latest data from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, considered underestimated by scientists, show a total of 21.5 million cases of contamination, including 18,172 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 71.4% of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 45.9% have completed the full immunization cycle.

According to a study published last week by Fiocruz, 11% of people who received a first dose are late for the second, while the elderly begin to receive a third injection.

7:29 am: Covid-19 killed more than 1.5 million in Latin America

The toll of the Covid-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 1.5 million deaths on Friday, according to a count made from official figures.

The death toll from the coronavirus in particular exceeded 600,000 on Friday in Brazil, the second most bereaved country in the world after the United States. Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina have the highest numbers of deaths after Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

7:09 am: Self-tests will no longer be used as proof for the health pass

The Ministry of Health explained on Friday the new rules that will prevail from October 15, when the free testing for Covid-19 ends.

In order not to pay for a test, the solution is to get vaccinated. Indeed, for vaccinated people, the tests remain free. More information here.



6:52 am: More than 49,000 deaths in Russia in August

Russia recorded more than 49,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in August, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday, a figure twice the figure officially established so far by the authorities.

At the end of August, the country, faced with an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination, has thus recorded more than 400,000 deaths due to Covid-19 in total since the start of the pandemic, according to the results of Rosstat .

6:52 am: A “new European evaluation” of the Moderna vaccine, according to the ANSM

The Moderna vaccine is in turmoil: several Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden, Finland) have banned it for men under 30. Iceland has banned its use altogether, deeming its stocks of Pfizer sufficient.

The cause is a slight increased risk of heart inflammation. “Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis,” said the drug agency (ANSM), which is monitoring the situation closely. She announced on Friday that a “new European assessment [allait] be carried out, in order to know whether the necessary additional measures need to be put in place “.