for Luis Enrique, “France remains the best team in the world”

His look on the France team before the Nations League final

“ France is the best team in the world with its players. Just look at the starting XI with top players in all positions and references in their club. For us, we still miss being a real team, we have to gain more experience together. France-Belgium was a fantastic match, both teams could win, as evidenced by Lukaku’s goal denied by VAR at the end of the match. (On the final against France) I am still optimistic. The best teams with the best coaches have to fight every game. We try to fight with our weapons in each match and against Italy we reversed the trend, while we were the weakest of the four nations at the start of the Final Four. We will try to do the same against the best team in the world at the individual level. “

His opinion on the trio of the Blues

“ Their quality is indisputable, they are very great players capable of changing the course of the match with a single action. But we are not going to change the way we play because they are opposite. We will have a good game and we will try to cause them problems. Football remains a team sport, it should not be forgotten. We played the best team in Europe and here we play against the world champions, the motivation is immense to succeed in a great match. “

If defense will be the key to the match

“ The idea is to keep the ball, there is only one and not two. If we deprive them of the ball, that can help us. The important thing is to think about our qualities and our game, to try to put it in place and improve it. If we lose the ball, we have to be efficient together to get it back as quickly as possible.“

What does he prefer facing France to attack or wait?

“ I cannot answer because France has a lot of quality and a great coach. I don’t want to give them an idea (smile). We are prepared for them to attack or retreat behind either 3-4-3 with a 4-3-3. But we will be ready with humility and all the respect we have for these world champions. “

