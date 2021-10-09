Former Miss France Delphine Wespiser assaulted in the street

Former Miss France Delphine Wespiser told an Instagram story of being assaulted in the street and shared her anger against the police.

Former Miss France Delphine Wespiser is very angry. The one who won the beauty contest in 2012 and is now part of the “Fort Boyard” team told an Instagram story of having been assaulted in the middle of the street. “I just got attacked in the street. In a sleight of hand, my watch disappeared, ”she wrote this weekend. Still in shock, the young woman from Alsace did not give details of this attack but shared her anger against the police. “Fed up with this country!” What does the police ? We turned an hour to find my attacker and we did not see a single police patrol during that time ”. She then shared the message of a subscriber criticizing the laxity of French justice, believing that “the police are useless”.





Vaimalama Chaves also assaulted

This attack comes when at the end of September, another Miss had also confided to have been attacked in the street. The former Miss Tahiti Vaimalama Chaves, now based in Paris, said she was attacked by a group of young people who threw stones at her. “To begin with, they threw stones at me ‘for fun'” , she explained. The Polynesian wanted to confront the one who had targeted her when “about fifteen young guys” surrounded her and tried to steal her phone. Vaimalama Chaves attempted to film them and notified the police. When she left, the young people threw stones at her again. “” Polynesia taught me gentleness and kindness, but here, all my achievements have no place in Paris. There is no respect, and neither does tolerance ”, she regretted.