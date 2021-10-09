Formula 1 | Turkey: F1 qualifying live in Istanbul

The Turkish Grand Prix qualifying session presents an important issue for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes F1 driver is indeed penalized by ten places on the starting grid (change of V6) and will thus try to take pole position to start 11th and limit the damage in view of a good comeback tomorrow in the race.

Carlos Sainz is also a penalized driver this weekend, but the Spaniard will have nothing to play in the qualifying session. Indeed, with the new hybrid engine from Ferrari, he will start last at the start of the race, which did not fail to frustrate him, because the Ferrari is performing well this weekend.

After two free practice sessions dominated by Hamilton on Friday, it was Pierre Gasly who set the best time in the rain this Saturday morning, but the Red Bulls seemed in better shape than the day before. This will obviously be confirmed under the conditions of this qualifying session.

Q1 – 18 minutes

It started on an almost dry track and with slicks. Patches of humidity remain here and there. But rain is announced during the screening: it is therefore the traffic jam at the exit of the stands! A few drops are even reported at the time of the green light! Everyone is on the track except Sebastian Vettel, who comes out a little after the others.

The radios indicate that the rain could arrive after 3 minutes, the first launched lap will be crucial and obviously everyone is embarrassed in the warm-up lap. Sainz caused a yellow flag in the 1st corner with a spin as Hamilton struggled to hold his Mercedes on the track. The same goes for Verstappen with a figure in his 1st launched lap. Be careful, the loss can be huge without a significant turn!

After the first launched lap, Hamilton leads in front of Bottas, Tsunoda, Russell and Leclerc. Verstappen had time to make a second lap before the rain and was placed just in front of Hamilton. The pilots continued to push as the rain increased in some corners. The two Ferrari drivers did not have a time, but Leclerc managed to climb back into the top 10. Sainz didn’t have much to play and was careful.

Another launched lap is possible to improve and Bottas and Norris take the opportunity to take the lead, Alonso with 4th time and Leclerc 5th in front of Hamilton. The track is however very delicate and the errors multiply, without serious consequences for the moment.

On his fast 3rd lap, Leclerc took the lead and proved that the track was still quite fast. And Gasly does better just afterwards. The eliminated 7 minutes from the end are Ocon, Raikkonen, Schumacher, Mazepin and Sainz.

The Spaniard decides to set a stopwatch and deprives a driver of Q2. The rain seems to be subsiding which allows the track to stay dry enough to improve. The drivers who had returned to the pits come out with new tires, like Verstappen and Hamilton who are 6th and 10th with less than 5 minutes from the end.

Hamilton and Bottas take the lead again and ensure their passage in Q2 3 minutes from the end. Verstappen then dislodges the Mercedes. There are 2 minutes left and Schumacher, Vettel, Giovinazzi, Raikkonen and Mazepin are in danger at the end of the standings.

Hamilton finally sets the best time of this Q1 ahead of Verstappen, Gasly, Leclerc, Perez, Bottas, Norris, Alonso, Sainz and Tsunoda. Mick Schumacher is delighted to move to Q2!

The eliminated are finally Ricciardo, Latifi, Giovinazzi, Raikkonen and Mazepin.

Q2 – 15 minutes:

The session resumes for 15 pilots while the rain remains right next to the circuit. The slick tires are therefore out once again from the start of this segment of qualifying. The Mercedes F1 and the Red Bull are choosing to start in mediums for the race of tomorrow. Most of the drivers make the same choice as the soft ones will be so hard to hold at the start of the race.

Bottas signs the 1st fastest time, ahead of Alonso, Gasly and Tsunoda. Perez makes another costly mistake as he does not allow Verstappen, behind him, to attack in his quick lap. Hamilton also missed out and is only 7th.

Verstappen can set the best time on his second flying lap, while Hamilton takes his time to warm up his tires. After two average laps, Hamilton passes in front. He complains on the radio about a lack of temperature in his tires but it has come to pass. The same goes for Bottas who goes in front of Verstappen before returning to the garage before the second series of laps launched. Leclerc ruined him a good lap with a spin on the last corner.

There are 5 minutes left and Hamilton like Verstappen come out of the pits. Bottas and Perez follow, always in mediums of course. Sainz remains in the garage and will not set any time in this Q2, which is logical given his penalty.

Perez moved up to 3rd place while Ocon took Leclerc out of the top 10, 2 minutes from time. Alonso is signaled with the 3rd fastest time, then taken by Gasly while Hamilton clearly improves the best time and sticks 5 tenths to his teammate, 2nd.

Leclerc fled at the last second with the 7th fastest time. Verstappen goes back to 3rd.

The eliminated are Vettel, Ocon, Russell, Schumacher and Sainz.

Q3 – 12 minutes:

Still no rain, there is even a little sun, and the tires used are obviously the soft ones, the most efficient ones. With his Mercedes F1 very fast on this circuit, Hamilton should be able to set the best time (but not the pole given his penalty) if he does not fail in this segment.

In the first lap, Hamilton signed a 1: 23.093 … but Bottas did better in 1: 23.071 thanks to a superb 1st sector. Behind the two Mercedes, Verstappen is placed just over 2 tenths, ahead of Gasly, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Stroll. There will remain one attempt for these 10 pilots.

Chronos after Q2:



