Forty years after the Badinter law, which countries still practice the death penalty?

The law abolishing the death penalty, carried by Robert Badinter, then Keeper of the Seals of François Mitterrand, was promulgated just forty years ago, on October 9, 1981. This historic moment in France corresponded to a global dynamic, which was amplified thereafter. Today, 109 countries have abolished the death penalty, four times more than in 1981, and even more have given up practicing it.

On the other hand, 54 states still practice the death penalty. In 2020, Amnesty International recorded 483 executions in 18 countries. Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia last year concentrated nearly 88% of executions in the world.





China is the country which uses this sentence most often, even if the statistics of convictions and executions remain covered by defense secrecy. Amnesty International estimates this number at several thousand per year.

The last three countries to have abolished the death penalty are African states: Malawi and Sierra Leone in 2021, Chad in 2020. In fact, Malawi had not carried out executions since 1992 and Sierra Leone since 1998. Au Chad, the last execution dates back to 2015.