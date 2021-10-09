four men indicted in the entourage of Rémy Daillet, figure of ultra-right conspiratorial circles

According to our information, two of these men are soldiers.

Four people were indicted in Paris on Friday for having planned violent actions. Arrested on Tuesday, these men gravitate in the entourage of Rémy Daillet, a figure in the conspiratorial circles of the ultra-right, also indicted in the case of the kidnapping of the girl Mia last April, franceinfo learned from a judicial source on Saturday. October 9, confirming information from AFP.

The four men, aged 43 to 69, were indicted for “criminal terrorist association”. According to franceinfo information, among them, two are former soldiers. According to the first elements of the investigation, they evoked attacks in particular against vaccination centers against Covid-19.





Three of these men were imprisoned and the fourth was temporarily imprisoned pending a hearing, a judicial source told Franceinfo. They were arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. These arrests were carried out as part of an investigation into the small group called “Honor and Nation”.

Since 2017, five other investigations into terrorist attacks linked to the ideology of the ultra-right have been opened by the anti-terrorism prosecution.