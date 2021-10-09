Four questions on Horizons, the new party of Edouard Philippe

Edouard Philippe launched his party. For nearly two hours, the former Prime Minister spoke on a stage in Le Havre (Seine-Maritime), Saturday, October 9, in front of nearly 3,000 guests, according to the organizers. The new party leader defended a “partnership logic “ with The Republic on the move (LREM), by supporting the President of the Republic in seen of the election presidential election of 2022. Franceinfo answers questions that arise pose after the creation of this party.

Why did Edouard Philippe choose to name his party Horizons?

Edouard Philippe justified the name of his party by explaining “that you have to see far”, until 2050. Horizons therefore refers to the objectives that the political party has set for itself. Edward Philippe stated them on stage before transcribing them in a series of tweets.

[THREAD] Why we are launching the party #Horizons ⤵️ – Horizons (@HorizonsLeParti) October 9, 2021

First, the party declares that it wants to propose “clear lines of action” in French. He wishes to give “new political offer based on openness and the rejection of sectarianism”, assures the party. Before appeal to Internet users to join its ranks to imagine of “new horizons for France”.

What are the ideas defended by this new party?

Edouard Philippe defended in front of his audience “a logic of partnership, of gathering” authorizing dual membership. Clearly, Horizons members can be affiliated with another party. “The line is to prefer serenity to feverishness”, developed the former Prime Minister, ex-LR.

“It is a democratic fight, long-term, but essential, that we engage (…). We lack a strategy for 2050 “ and “I want to build it with you”, he said in front of a full house.

The former minister listed four “dizziness”, or priority challenges that France must face. He first mentioned “the demographic challenge” then dizziness environmental. “We believe that this ambition requires the establishment of an effective policy of decarbonization of our economy, the preservation of biodiversity and increased investment in the excellence of the French energy and agricultural sectors”, is it explained on a program-like presentation on its website. The third relates to geopolitics and finally the last is the technological challenge.





What is Edouard Philippe’s objective with this new training?

In the short term, the party wants to support Emmanuel Macron and LREM during the 2022 presidential election, “so that the next five years will be useful years “, launched Edouard Philippe on stage. “TVery clearly, my goal in 2022 is for the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron to be re-elected “, he confirmed.

“This re-election will require a broadening of its electoral base” and “the objective is to create a real party, with statutes which will be deposited on Monday, a charter of values”, he said, explaining that the mayors would have a special place there with a “Assembly” who will elect the vice-president. While supporters of Emmanuel Macron try to structure a “commune house”, Edouard Philippe assured that “if it’s a banner, we’ll be behind”.

In the long term, Horizons wants “defining a strategy for France is a collective adventure”, assured the mayor of Le Havre. But the question of the 2027 presidential election is not on the agenda, stressed Frédéric Valletoux, support of Edouard Philippe, on franceinfo. “We will see all that. For the moment, there is a deadline which is 2022. We must build in time”, underlined the Agir mayor of Fontainebleau.

Who witnessed the birth of this party?

In the assembly, facing an Edouard Philippe alone on stage, were the bosses of the three parliamentary groups of the majority in the Assembly, Christophe Castaner (LREM), Olivier Becht (Agir) and Patrick Mignola (MoDem) who had made move. Nearly 160 mayors, 600 elected officials premises and around sixty deputies and senators were also present.

Some mayors appeared alongside the former minister at the end of his speech. In the front row, the elected Angers Christophe Béchu, who was appointed general secretary, this which makes it number 2 in Horizons. The elected Republicans (LR) manages the association La République des maires.

TO their sides also found Delphine Bürkli, mayor of the 9th arrondissement of Paris and regional councilor of Paris Île-de-France. The elected Parisian has left LR in 2019 and is now a member of La France daring, the political movement founded by Christian Estrosi.