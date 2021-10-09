Four relatives of Rémy Daillet indicted for terrorist projects

Four men close to the middle figures conspirators ultra-right

Remy Daillet, were indicted Friday in Paris for “criminal association

terrorist criminal ”for having planned violent actions, we learned this Saturday from a judicial source. Three were imprisoned by a judge of freedoms and detention (JLD), the fourth, who “requested a deferred debate, was provisionally imprisoned pending” this hearing, said this source.

The suspects aged 43 to 69, including two former soldiers, were taken into custody on Tuesday. Among the accused, two are also prosecuted in the case of the kidnapping of little Mia in the Vosges last April. One of them, already imprisoned in this case, had been taken from his cell on Tuesday. The three suspects had been arrested by police officers from the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) in the Hautes-Pyrénées, Meuse and Hauts-de-Seine.

“Multitude of violent action projects”

An anti-terrorist examining magistrate from the Paris judicial court had ordered these arrests as part of the investigation into the small group called “Honor and Nation”. In this case, three people were indicted in early May and five others on September 24 for “criminal terrorist association”. The suspects, twelve in total, are particularly suspected of having prepared violent actions. A Masonic lodge and other unspecified targets such as vaccination centers, personalities or journalists were part of their plans, according to a source close to the investigation.





The team had a “multitude of violent action projects, targeting institutional sites, vaccination centers, 5G antennas …”, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. Another source close to the matter spoke on Friday of “the idea of ​​a coup d’etat, of an overthrow of the French government” by these men “convinced that Emmanuel Macron is in the service of money and that it is necessary put an end to big capital ”. The lawyers of the four men did not wish to react.

Sentences of up to ten years’ imprisonment were requested Wednesday against six members of another tiny ultra-right group, called the Organization of Social Armies (OAS), tried before the Paris Criminal Court for projects violent actions. Since 2017, five other investigations into terrorist attacks linked to ultra-right wing ideology have been opened by the anti-terrorism prosecution.