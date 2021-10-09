France announces the death of an “important” jihadist cadre

Oumarou Mobo Modhi, described as being at the head of a network of improvised explosive device (IED) installers, was “neutralized“In the Hombori region during a Barkhane operation”in coordinationWith the Malian and American armies.

The French anti-jihadist force in the Sahel announced on Friday that it had killed Thursday in Mali, near the border with Burkina Faso, a cadre presented as “important»Within a jihadist group specializing in the laying of artisanal mines. Oumarou Mobo Modhi, described as being at the head of a network of improvised explosive device (IED) installers, was “neutralized“In the Hombori region during a Barkhane operation”in coordinationWith the Malian and American armies, said Barkhane, using the verb commonly used to mean the death of the target.

The US military provides logistics and intelligence support to French forces in the Sahel. Oumarou Mobo Modhi “was an important group leader within Ansarul Islam. Directly subordinate to Jafar Dicko, emir of the group, he operated in the region of the RN16 (national road 16) between Gossi and Gao and supervised in particular the installation of IEDs.Said Barkahne. Artisanal mines are a weapon of choice for jihadists in the area. This “respected group leader“Could”from time to time take command of a hundred men to carry out large-scale attacks”Said Barkhane.





Mali, Islamist home

Ansaroul Islam was created in 2016 on the Burkinabé side of the border between Mali and Burkina by Ibrahim Malam Dicko, a Burkinabé preacher. This group, first established in northern Burkina Faso, has forged links with that of Amadou Koufa, belonging to the Al-Qaeda nebula in the Sahel and operating in central Mali. He claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in northern Burkina Faso during his early years of activity.

The number of operations claimed by Ansaroul Islam dropped drastically after the death of Ibrahim Malam Dicko, replaced by his brother Jafar Dicko. Experts in the Sahelian conflict said its members had joined other jihadist groups in the region, without this information being corroborated on the ground. The center of Mali is one of the main centers of the Sahelian conflict. Sixteen Malian soldiers were killed there Wednesday in an ambush blamed on the jihadists.