France-Belgium: What Deschamps told his players at half-time

Against Belgium, the coach of the Blues was able to remobilize his players, led 2-0 at the break, to win the match.

The semi-final of the League of Nations between France and Belgium was stunning. Led 2-0 at half-time, the Blues finally won 3-2.

Our colleagues from the newspaper The team reveal this Saturday what Didier Deschamps told his players to reverse the trend.

The team reports that Deschamps addressed his players with a toned but not edgy, determined but not rude speech: “Guys, we’re backing up too much, our block is too low. We do not scratch enough, we are not aggressive enough. We do not defend together but one behind the other. Across the street you have one of the best nations in the world. If we don’t raise our level, in commitment, in intensity, we’re not going to get there. “

Not to miss

The coach then asks his players not to give up and announces in a quasi-prophetic way the turnaround: ” Let go ! We were fine for the first twenty minutes. I’m sure if we score we can come back. It is not finished. “





After Deschamps, Paul Pogba spoke to sound the revolt: “Guys, we are the France team! If we are to die, we must all die together. “

Raphaël Varane and Hugo Lloris, the captain, also took the floor, asking to put “More impact” and “Nothing was finished. “

The article continues below

Many players then exchanged between them in order to find solutions, in particular to better recover the ball.

And on his way back to the pitch, Theo Hernandez ran into his AC Milan teammate Alexis Saelemaekers, who was wearing a big smile. Hernandez had the mask on but that seems to have motivated him. It is indeed the defender of the Blues who scored France’s third goal, synonymous with victory and qualification for the final.